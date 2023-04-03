Lafourche Parish Deputy Pepper Killed in High-Speed Chase, Cause of Death

On Saturday evening, Deputy Pepper was killed in a fatal car crash while pursuing a suspect. The 44-year-old deputy, who had been serving in the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for six years.

How did the accident take place?

According to the authorities, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Saturday, the accident took place when Deputy Pepper attempted to pull over a vehicle on LA Highway 1 for a traffic violation. However, the driver didn’t stopped and this caused the accident, in which he died.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old James Smith, he drove his vehicle into Deputy Pepper’s police car to evade arrest. The impact caused Deputy Pepper’s car to spin out of control and crash into a nearby tree, resulting in his death.

Is the suspect arrested?

James Smith is the suspect of the case. Where he has a criminal history, he was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder and reckless driving. He is held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

The news of Deputy Pepper’s passing shocked the neighborhood, and many people offered their condolences and paid respect to the fallen officer.

Sheriff Craig Webre described Deputy Pepper as “an outstanding deputy who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude.” He added that “the entire Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning his loss.”

Governor John Bel Edwards also expressed his condolences to Deputy Pepper’s family and friends, saying, “our state has lost a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

The Investigation of Deputy Pepper death:

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police are looking into the incident. The authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help with the investigation.

The tragic loss of Deputy Sergeant Nicholas Pepper reminds us of the daily risks law enforcement personnel face while performing their duties. It also highlights the need for stricter laws to prevent individuals with criminal records from obtaining parole and endangering the lives of others.

We pray with Deputy Pepper’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. He will rest in peace, knowing his sacrifice and service were never in vain.

