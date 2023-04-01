Suspect Mauricio Chavez Balderas was arrested after being accused of robbing 3 Harlan high school students.

Mauricio Chavez Balderas, 19, is arrested after being suspected of robbing 3 high school students in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Who is Mauricio Chavez Balderas?

Mauricio Chavez Balderas is a suspect recently arrested for an armed robbery he committed. According to reports, there were four other people involved along with him since he was seen speeding off in a black Mercedes along with them after he had committed the robbery.

The other four people have yet to be identified. According to the authorities, the suspect was seen wearing a black Nike hoodie.

He is 19 years old, has a medium to dark complexion, and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

What happened during the robbery?

On Wednesday, March 28, 2023, Mauricio Chavez Balderas was arrested after allegedly holding three high school teens at gunpoint to commit a robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant near Culebra Road and Talley Road.

The incident occurred around 2 PM. According to the police, the victims were being robbed while one was using the lavatory, and the other two were waiting for him.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the robber held at gunpoint the two teenagers waiting for their friend to come out of the lavatory. He then demanded that the third teenager come out of the bathroom.

After he came out, he demanded that all three of them go into a stall, after which he locked them in, then demanded items like their personal belongings, backpack, and sneakers before taking off.

The surveillance footage caught him leaving the restaurant with the stolen items. The suspect was not identified until the next day, i.eThursday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, Mauricio Chavez Balderas was known to frequent the areas of Culebra/Talley, Cottonwood Way/Wiseman, and the Leon Valley area, where he would usually use a bike to get around.

How was he caught?

Balderas is now charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after being arrested by the police. This was possible only after an anonymous tipster gave the police information about his whereabouts.

According to the tip, the suspect was in a motel off Southwest Loop 410 on Friday morning when he got arrested.

After searching him and the motel, they also found a firearm on him, along with the other stolen items, which the police believed were used by him to commit the robbery. Mauricio Chavez Balderas is now charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

