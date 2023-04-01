Is Cavan Biggio Related To Craig Biggio? Details About Father and Son

Every baseball enthusiast asks this question regularly. The solution to your query is given below.

Who is Cavan Biggio?

Craig Biggio’s son is named Cavan. American professional baseball player Craig Alan Biggio, his father, is now retired. In the first round of the 1987 MLB draft, he was selected by the Houston Astros, who later signed him. From 1988 to 2007, Craig played as an outfielder, catcher, and second baseman for the Astros throughout his entire career. Seven times an All-Star, Cavan’s father also won four Gold Glove Awards. He retired in 2007, and 2015, he was admitted to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Is Cavan Biggio Related To Craig Biggio?

Craig Biggio and Cavan Biggio are indeed related to one another. Cavan’s father is Craig Biggio. Former Major League Baseball player Craig Biggio played his entire career for the Houston Astros. He was known for his adaptability and adept defensive play as a second baseman, catcher, and outfielder. The former professional athlete was well-known for his adaptability, solid defence, power, and average hitting capacity.

He also won four Gold Glove Awards and was a seven-time All-Star. Biggio left the game in 2007, and in 2015, he was admitted to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Son of Craig Biggio and a current member of the Toronto Blue Jays, Cavan Biggio is a professional baseball player. He made his professional debut in 2019 and has primarily played second base and outfield. The Blue Jays selected Cavan in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft after he had a stellar collegiate career.

Read Also:- How did Kambilichukwu Edochie Died? Cause of Death Explained