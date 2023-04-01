How many times did Drew Barrymore get married? Has Drew Barrymore ever been married?

Drew Barrymore is a popular American actress, talk show host, producer, author and vineyard proprietor.

Drew Barrymore is well-recognized for her role as Gertie Taylor in the “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” film.

From 2020 to the present, Drew Barrymore appeared in “The Drew Barrymore Show” series. Drew Barrymore is famous for her work in Saturday Night Live, Family Guy, Ziwe, Scream, and more.

Drew Barrymore Age

Drew Barrymore’s full name is Drew Biythe Barrymore. Drew Barrymore’s age is 48 years. Drew Barrymore’s date of birth is 22 February 1975. Drew Barrymore was born to Jaid Barrymore and John Drew Barrymore in Culver City, California, U.S.

Drew Barrymore’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. Drew Barrymore has three siblings- Jessica Blyth Barrymore, John Blyth Barrymore, and Blyth Dolores Barrymore. Drew Barrymore did her studies in West Hollywood and Country School.

How many times did Drew Barrymore get married?

Drew Barrymore married three times. Drew Barrymore had three husbands. None of Drew Barrymore’s marriages lasted for long. Drew Barrymore had a relationship with American musician Fabrizio Moretti from 2002 to 2007 after her divorce from her second husband, and a few years after their separation, her third marriage.

Who is Drew Barrymore Husband?

Drew Barrymore first married Jeremy Thomas on March 20, 1994. He is the owner of the bar. The couple filed for divorce two months after the wedding. The couple got divorced in 1995.

After this, Drew Barrymore married Tom Green in 2001. Dre and Tom were engaged in July 2000 and married a year later. The couple filed for divorce in December 2001, and the couple got divorced on October 15, 2002.

Drew Barrymore married Will Kopelman for the third time on June 2, 2012, in Montecito, California. Will Kopelman is an art consultant and former COO of the channel, Ari L. Kopelman’s son.

Drew started dating Will in early 2011. A year later, in January 2012, the pair got engaged. 15 July 2016, the couple got divorced. The couple has daughters – Olive Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman.

Drew Barrymore Dating History

Drew Barrymore got engaged to Leland III in 1991. A few months later, the two called off the engagement.

From 1992 to 1993, Drew Barrymore was succeeded by Jamie Walters.

In late 1994, Drew Barrymore dated Hole guitarist Eric Erlandson.

In 2002, Drew Barrymore dated The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti after meeting at a concert. After being in a relationship for five years, the couple separated in January 2007.

Thereafter, Drew Barrymore dated Justin Long. July In 2008, the couple separated.

Read Also:- U.S. Journalist Evan Gershkovich arrested by Russian Federal Security Service