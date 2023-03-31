Who is Wendy McLendon-Covey Husband? Does Wendy McLendon have kids?

Wendi McLendon-Covey is a popular American actress as well as a comedian. Wendi McLendon-Covey is well recognized for her work in “The Goldbergs” an ABC comedy series.

Wendi McLendon-Covey will be seen in the Elemental, Paint, and Sick Girl films.

How old is Wendi McLendon-Covey?

Wendi McLendon-Covey’s birth name is Wendi McLendon. Wendi McLendon-Covey’s age is 53 years. Wendi McLendon-Covey’s birth date is 10 October and her birth year is 1969. Wendi McLendon-Covey was born to Carolyn McLendon and David Robert McLendon in Bellflower, California, U.S.

Wendi McLendon-Covey’s height is 1.72 m. Wendi McLendon-Covey Millikan High School and Long Beach City College, Golden West College, and California State University, Long Beach. Wendi McLendon-Covey’s nationality is American.

Who is Wendy McLendon-Covey Husband?

Wendi McLendon-Covey is a married woman. Wendi McLendon-Covey husband’s name is Greg Covey.

Wendi McLendon-Covey and Greg Covey married on 10 August 1996. At present time (2023), the couple is still together.

Greg Covey is well-recognized for his work in “Des Moines” (2012) and “Celebrity Family Feud” (2008).

Wendy McLendon-Covey has not shared much information about her child and married life.

Wendy McLendon Movies and TV Shows

From 2018 to the present, Wendi McLendon-Covey worked in the “Big City Greens” series.

In 2001, Wendi McLendon-Covey made her acting debut with the “Henry and Marvin” film.

In 2003, Wendi McLendon-Covey made her television series “Reno 911!” series.

Wendi McLendon-Covey appeared in many tv shows like Lovespring International, 10 Things I Hate About You, Rules of Engagement, Bob’s Burgers, Modern Family, American Dad!, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Schooled, and more.

Wendi McLendon-Covey acted in many movies such as Bewitched, Cook Off!, Jesus People: The Movie, The Search for Santa Paws, Bridesmaids, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, A Merry Friggin’ Christmas, 10 Rules for Sleeping Around, and more.

