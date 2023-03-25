How did Darcelle XV Die? Portland drag queen Darcelle dies at 92, Cause of Death Explained

Walter Cole, formerly Darcelle XV, was Portland’s legendary drag queen. She has passed away.

Who was Darcelle XV?

Darcelle was the stage name of Walter W. Cole. She was a famous drag queen who owned and operated a nightclub, popularly known as Darcelle XV, which was started about 50 years ago.

2020 saw the addition of Darcelle XV nightclub to the Oregon National Register of Historic Places. She was also a very vocal advocate of the LGBTQ rights.

In 2016, Darcelle, earned the title of the oldest working drag queen by the guinness book of world record at the age of 85. By 1969, Cole came out as gay. He then started a relationship with Roxy Neuhardt, after leaving his wife.

Early life of Darcelle XV aka Walter Cole

Cole was born on November 6, 1930 and spent majority of his childhood in the LDuring his youth, he served in the US armed forces and was discharged after the Korean war in the late 1950’s.

After his days in the army, he started working in the Fred Meyer store, during which time, he looked like someone with ‘a crew cut and horn rimmed glasses’ as he described himself.

Cole was a business owner, who first purchased a coffeehouse, which expanded to include a basement Jazz club called Studio A. He then went on to purchase a tavern in Portland, in 1967, which became Darcelle XV showplace.

Darcelle XV Cause of death

Darcelle died at the age of 92, at his home in Portland due to natural causes. He passed away on March 23, 2023. The staff of Darcelle XV confirmed the news of her death on social media on Thursday.

They made a public statement, asking for privacy and patience as they process the death of their beloved founder and host. They also stated that they would be holding a public memorial and the details will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.

“All shows at Darcelle XV showplace will go on as scheduled per Darcelle’s wishes.” They stated.

Remembering the world’s oldest drag queen

Walter W. Cole was known as the longest performing female impersonator in all of America. Her advocacy and support for gay rights began long before LGBTQ community was established.

It was a time when homo$exual acts were considered illegal and anyone who did not considered themselves straight, was considered to be ‘diseased’ and was discriminated against.

Her legacy will always be remembered by those she inspired and all the people and communities she supported, especially the LGBTQ community whose rights she fought so bravely for.

