Who is Bobbie Thomas husband? What caused Bobbie Thomas husband’s stroke?

Bobbie Thomas is a notable American fashion journalist.

Bobbie Thomas serves as Style Editor on NBC’s Today Show. Bobbie is renowned as a fashion and beauty expert for over a decade. Bobbie told E! Has been seen on red carpet coverage, The View and The Wendy Williams Show, Style Network’s Fashion Police, and more TV shows.

Bobbie Thomas’ national column “The Buzz” appeared in In Touch weekly magazine.

Now Bobbie Thomas’ “Bobbie’s Buzz” airs weekly with TODAY Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Bobbie Thomas shares tricks, tips and Hollywood secrets with a wide audience on CNN and Fox as well as VH1 and MTV.

Bobbie Thomas launched Bobbie.com in 2009. Bobbie’s blog features do-it-yourself projects, a variety of styling ideas, and an archive from his TODAY show.

Bobbie Thomas signed on to lead a team of women in the “Lattice Wishes Challenge” to benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation in 2010.

Bobbie Thomas E! Entertainment specials, including her annual red-carpet Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Academy Awards coverage.

Bobbie Thomas served as co-host for “Fashion Police” on the Style Network with Vardy.

Her work with the Bobbie Thomas national clothing label includes fashion commentary for the adult and youth market, and currently serves as a specialist at Bobbie Simon Property Group, programming billboards, and visiting malls across the United States.

How old is Bobbie Thomas?

Bobbie Thomas’s age is 49 years. Bobbie Thomas’s date of birth is 23 October 1974. Bobbie Thomas was born to her parents in Providence, Rhode Island.

Bobbie Thomas raised in New England and Los Angeles. Bobbie Thomas did her studies at the University of Idaho. Bobbie Thomas’s nationality is American.

Who is Bobbie Thomas husband?

Bobbie Thomas’s marital status is widow. Bobbie Thomas husband’s name is Michael Marion. He was a lawyer.

Bobbie Thomas got engaged to Michael Marion in March 2012. Almost a year later, on May 31, 2013, Bobbie Thomas married Michael Marion at Kathie-Lee Gifford’s home in Connecticut.

On 3 December 2014, Bobbie announced that he had given birth to his first child. In 2015, Bobbie gave birth to their first son, Miles Thomas Marion.

In 2019, Bobbie Thomas’ husband Michael suffered an ischemic stroke. Michael died on 1 December 2020 due to a stroke.

Bobbie Thomas dated N Sync member JC Chasez from 1997 to 2001 before marrying Michael.

