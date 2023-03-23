Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart were found dead, Cause of Death

The seven-day search for the missing mother, Meshay Melandez and daughter, Layla Stewart, on March 12 is now over after their bodies were discovered just off the road and down the embankment.

Missing person investigation held by the police

Meshay Melendez, the mother, and Layla Stewart, her 7-year-old daughter, were last seen on March noon.

On March 19, Kirkland Warren, Meshay Melendez’s ex-boyfriend and a person of interest, was arrested. He is currently charged with breaking domestic violence orders, interfering with a witness, and possessing a firearm.

Police believed that Warren was the last person with the mother and daughter before their disappearance. This wasn’t the first time Warren had been charged since he was charged before, on December 13, for open firing at the residence of Melendez in the Minnehaha area.

During the trial, he was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, a drive-by gunshot, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, gross misdemeanor, and other domestic violence-related charges.

Melendez’s mother reported both missing on Saturday when she could not reach them for their daily video call session and after the police checked on Melendez’s apartment for a welfare check.

What happened to the mother and daughter?

On Wednesday, a bystander found the mother and daughter, who called the police at around 9:40 AM, saying that they saw ‘two life sized mannequins’ just off the road and down the embankment in a rural area in Washington.

The Chrysler 200, considered Melendez’s, was discovered on March 19, close to the 7700 block of Vancouver Mall Drive. The police took the car for investigation.

Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart cause of death

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Vancouver police. The cause of death and all information about the mother and daughter’s passing will be made public by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the area, which is off-limits to the public. The police have marked this case as a homicide.

The National Women’s coalition against violence and exploitation released a statement on behalf of Melendez and Layla’s family, stating that the family is grateful for all the support they have been receiving in this difficult time, and had asked everyone to respect the privacy of the family while they process the news.

