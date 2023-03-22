Who is Glen Powell married to? Is Glen Powell in a relationship?

Connect with us

Glen Powell Wife
People

Glen Powell is a notable American actor.

Glen Powell began his career with small roles and guest roles in films and television.

Glen Powell is well-recognized for his role as Chad Radwell in the Scream Queens (2015–2016) Fox comedy-horror series.

In 2003, Glen Powell made his acting debut with the “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” film and “Endurance” television series.

Glen Powell will be seen in the “Hitman” upcoming film.

In 2022, Glen Powell appeared in the Devotion, “Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood”, and Top Gun: Maverick films.

Glen Powell is acted in many movies, including The Wendell Baker Story, The Dark Knight Rises, Best Friends Forever, Ride Along 2, The Great Debaters, The Expendables 3, Hidden Figures, Everybody Wants Some!!, “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society”, Sand Castle, and more.

Glen Powell also appeared in many television series such as Jack & Bobby, Without a Trace, The Lying Game, Into the West, All Hail King Julien, Rizzoli & Isles, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, CSI: Miami, NCIS, and more.

How old is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell’s full name is Glen Thomas Powell Jr. Glen Powell’s age is 34 years. Glen Powell’s birth date is 21 October and his birth year is 1988. Glen Powell was born to Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell in Austin, Texas, U.S.

Glen Powell’s height is 1.83 m. Glen Powell did his studies at Westwood High School and He is graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. Glen Powell’s nationality is American.

Who is Glen Powell Wife/Girlfriend?

Glen Powell’s marital status is Single. Glen Powell is in a romantic relationship. The name of Glen Powell’s wife/girlfriend is Jahan-Marie “Gigi” Paris. She is a famous model.

Glen Powell and model Gigi Parisi were spotted vacationing in Mexico together in early 2020. The couple is still together in 2022.

