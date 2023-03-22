Who is Elizabeth Warren’s Son, Alex Warren?

A fire broke out overnight in Senator Elizabeth Warren’s son Alex Warren’s house. The house was on Terrace Road in Medford, Massachusetts, where the water supply and pressure posed a problem to the firefighting squad.

Who Exactly is Alex Warren?

On Tuesday, firefighters battled a fire at the house of US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s son in Massachusetts.

What Became Her Home?

The fire broke out around 1:19 a.m. The fire allegedly reached three alarms just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters from neighbouring areas were called in to assist in putting out the fire. When a neighbour noticed the fire, he contacted 911.

A structure fire was reported five miles north of Boston, close to Medford. The structure was in flames when the firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post by Medford Firefighters Union 1032.

The firefighters stated that Alex’s house was on top of a hill, which added to the difficulty of delivering enough water to the location to extinguish the fire. “The property lies on a big hill, which led to difficulty obtaining enough water supply,” according to the Facebook post.

There was no one in the building at the time of the occurrence. As a result, no injuries were recorded. Alex Warren owned the house, which was vacant and under construction at the time. He is the son of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Ann Warren of Massachusetts, who has been in office since 2013. “I am grateful to the firemen who fought all night to put out a fire at our son’s house,” the Democratic senator said in a written statement. “I am thankful that everyone is safe and respectfully beg privacy for our family,” she wrote.

The Origin of the Fire

The reason for the blaze is yet unidentified. There’s nothing unusual about it. According to Jake Wark, a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s office, investigators think the fire started in the back left corner of the first level.

