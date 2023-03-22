Is Finola Hughes married? Who is Finola Hughes Husband?

Finola Hughes is a famous British dancer as well as an actress. Finola Hughes well-recognized for her role as Anna Devane in the “General Hospital” and “All My Children” ABC television series.

In 1980, Finola Hughes made her acting debut with “The Apple” film as a dancer. In 1982, Finola Hughes made her television debut with The Kenny Everett Television Show.

Finola Hughes is famous for her work and role in the Blossom, Charmed, Beware The Batman, General Hospital: Night Shift, L.A. Law, and more.

Finola Hughes acted in many movies such as Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur, Like Crazy, Killer Hair, The Corporate Ladder, Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World, Generation X, Aspen Extreme, The Bride in Black, Clash of the Titans, The Master of Ballantrae, and more.

Finola Hughes appeared in many tv shows, including Jack’s Place, The Hot Shoe Show, Dream On, The Love Boat: The Next Wave, Sunset Beach, Hope & Faith, Make It or Break It, Granite Flats, How Do I Look?, and more.

How old is Finola Hughes?

Finola Hughes’s age is 63 years. Finola Hughes’s birth date is 29 October 1959. Finola Hughes was born to her parents in London, England. Finola Hughes’s height is approx 5 feet 5 inches.

Finola Hughes did her studies at the Arts Educational Schools London. Finola Hughes’s nationality is British.

Who is Finola Hughes Husband?

Finola Hughes’s marital status is divorced. Finola Hughes husand’s name is Russell Young.

He is an English and American artist. Russell is well recognized for large silkscreen paintings using imagery taken from recent history and popular culture.

Finola and Russell married in 1992. Finola and Russell divorced in 2021 after 28 years of marriage. Finola is probably single as there is no news of her being in a relationship with anyone.

In 1981 news of Finola Hughes’ relationship with Prince Andrew surfaced.

Does Finola Hughes have children?

Finola Hughes has three children. Finola and her husband Russell gave birth to their first child on November 9, 2000, named Dylan Joseph Young.

Subsequently, Finola and Russell adopted two children, a son named Cash Justice Young, born in 2005, and a daughter, Sadie Beatrice Young, born in December 2007.

