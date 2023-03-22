How Did Suzanne Rheinstein Die? Montecito Interior Designer’s Cause of Death

The community of interior designing is mourning the loss of their beloved interior designer Suzanne Rheinstein who died on March 20, 2023, at the age of 77.

Who was Suzanne Rheinstein?

Suzanne Rheinstein was an English literature major at Tulane and a managing newspaper editor. She helped her mentor, Mr. Carter, and his wife, Betty, research books on racial and religious bigotry.

She also had a career in TV, where she freelanced as a non-fiction producer, which ranged from serious documentaries to celebrity cooking shows.

She later married her husband, Frederick Rheinstein, and moved to Los Angeles with her small child, where she began her successful career as an interior designer.

She founded the Suzanne and Frederic Rheinstein Fund for garden documentation for the garden Conservancy to honor her late husband Frederick Rheinstein, also known as Fred by her. This foundation seeks to preserve fragile and dynamic gardens for future generations through documentary filmmaking.

Suzanne Rheinstein Cause of Death

Suzane Rheinstein, a well-known Montecito interior designer, passed away on Monday, March 20th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Rheinstein was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment while continuing to work and inspire others.

A heartfelt note has also been penned for him on social media handles, confirming this news

“I was shocked to learn Suzanne Rheinstein had passed away. Holly Hock’s eponymous boutique on La Cienega was a treasure trove of antiques, unusual and distinctive accessories, and outstanding art.

Suzanne Rheinstein’s works and modus operandi

Suzanne Rheinstein was an interior designer, author, and founder of the design firm hollyhock. She is best known for her signature approach to “California classic design.”

She has also been featured in Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, and House & Garden. She has also been featured in the 2014’s interior design Hall of Fame.

When it comes to the interior design of her house, she says that she grows a lot of citruses which she uses during Christmas.

She also decks her halls with silvery eucalyptus, pewter-painted seed pods, and satin ribbons to add sparkle and sheen. She also adds a lot of candles to her décor.

During the festivities at her home, family, and friends wander through the rooms sipping milk punch and admiring the beauty of the classic interiors. The circa 1914 manse has gracious proportions and is filled with an artful blend of furnishings assembled by Suzanne herself.

Remembering Suzanne Rheinstein

Her family and friends are mourning the loss of their beloved mother and friend. Her daughter Kate Rheinstein wrote an entire article dedicated as a love letter to her mother at Elle Décor, in which she reminisces about her childhood spent in Europe with her mom and dad.

She states how her mother was always well dressed, like her entire family, and they went together to various flea markets, antique fairs, and small shops.

She described her mother as able to take things to a higher level and bring magic to everything she did. This was evident in the party she threw for decades, where she gathered disparate people in a delightful way.

