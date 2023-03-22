How did Joseph Barlow Die? What Happened to McAlester Police Officer

On Monday, a head-on collision claims the life of McAlester police officer Joseph Barlow.

What Happened to Joseph Barlow?

On March 20, 25-year-old Joseph Barlow, a police officer with the McAlester Police Department, passed away from his wounds. On the same day, the McAlester Police Department released the information via Facebook. On March 17, the officer took part in a funeral procession for McAlester Captain Richard Parker when a head-on collision occurred. Martin Rivas Rodriguez’s black Ford pickup is said to have crossed the center line and struck Barlow’s vehicle.

Rivas was arrested on March 18 and charged with causing an accident while driving recklessly, causing great bodily harm, and other offences. In connection with a first-degree manslaughter complaint, Glenpool police issued a second arrest warrant for Rivas after Barlow passed away on Monday. The district attorney is anticipated to charge Rivas with additional offenses, according to the Glenpool Police Department. Joseph Barlow was surrounded by members of the McAlester Police Department, his family, and numerous friends when he passed away, according to the department.

Tributes to Joseph Barlow:

After his untimely death, people who knew Joseph Barlow flooded social media with their condolences. The McAlester Police Department claimed on Facebook that while escorting the late Captain Richard Parker from Tulsa to Wetumka, Barlow was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle. Sadly, the young officer succumbed to his injuries following the collision, which resulted in his passing on March 20. Barlow proudly served his community in the Oklahoman town of McAlester and his country as a member of the US Army, according to the McAlester Police Department. We kindly ask that you keep officer Barlow’s friends, family, and neighborhood in your prayers as they mourn this terrible loss and struggle to recover from recent tragedies. “. Barlow’s unfortunate passing was lamented by Oklahomans and those who knew him.

I am sorry to report Patrolman Barlow’s passing. On March 17, 2023, Barlow was hurt in a head-on collision. Sadly, his injuries have caused him to pass away. I have to break the news of Patrolman Barlow’s passing. On March 17, 2023, Barlow was struck head-on by a vehicle. Sadly, he passed away as a result of his wounds. Following the passing of Capt., it has been a truly devastating week for the department. beloved McAlester Police veteran Richard Parker has served there for 26 years.

Press Release By Police Department:

There were more specifics about the accident in a press release from the Glenpool Police Department. According to the report, around 6:30 p.m., the procession for Captain Richard Parker was moving south on US Route 75 toward Glenpool’s north of 151st Street. To avoid the procession’s impact on the traffic flow, a northbound Ford F-250 abruptly changed its course across the median. The Ford struck Barlow’s car head-on after driving through the guard trail. According to the press release, Joseph Barlow had to be pulled from the wreckage of his car and was then taken to a local hospital with injuries that were deemed life-threatening.

Read Also – What Occurs if Donald Trump is Sentenced to Prison?