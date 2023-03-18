Chad Entzel, Details related to his death and murder

Chad Entzel was a 42-year-old man who successfully created a successful life for himself. He was a very good and successful person and directly appeared in season 46 and episode 25 of the last strike. This television documentary series directly talks about the death of people and how the police officers did the proper investigation to provide proper recognition of that death. He died on the second of January 2020 as the officials received the notice of a dead body, and as soon as the death happened, it was directly stated that he died on the 31st of December 2019.

Chad Entzel Details of Murder

Chad Entzel Death was reported to the police officers on the second of January 20. After the report made by the police officers, it was directly received that the death happened on the 31st of December 2009, and two Gunshots killed him in his master bedroom. The Death was a very big surprise for the police officers because, through the initial investigation, that was no evidence found apart from a few empty alcohol bottles and a few other pieces of equipment lying across the bed. Apart from that, no details were available about the entire thing that had happened directly.

Chad Entzel Cause of Death

Chad Entzel died on the 31st of December 2019 while he was 42 years old, and status; a well-planned murder happened. Then it was very difficult for the police officers to provide details about the exact model that happened, and the exact reason for his death was gunshots in his body that caused him to die directly. During the initial investigation, it was stated by the police officers that he had taken his own life. Still, after the forensic report, there was detail available that it was not suicide but a murder that has been stated to look like a suicide.

Killer of Chad Entzel

Chad Entzel died on the 31st of December 2019, and the police officers started their investigation related to the matter on the second of January 2020. Initial stages of the investigation, it was directly stated to the police officers that the entire case is of a suicide case. He decided to kill himself, but later on, when the forensic report came out, it was stated that it was not a suicide case but a murder that has been stated in like a suicide. Through the investigation, it was revealed that his second wife, Nikki Heinz, was directly related to the murder and was the actual individual behind the entire thing that happened. The entire death caused was related to her.

Details related to the killer

Nikki joined up with Earl and decided to kill her husband on the 27th of December 2019 because of an insurance policy. There was a high chance that the insurance policies amount would be given to his family members and especially his wife after his death, so he decided to murder him on the 27th of December 2019 along with his friend, and the execution happened on the 31st of December 2019. She has later been arrested on the 13th of January 2020 and later on in May 2021. The case got concluded on the 22nd of October 2021, a proper trial was taken, and she was found guilty.

