Who is Ronda Rousey Husband- Travis Browne? Is Ronda Rousey still married to Travis?

Ronda Rousey is a famous and professional wrestler, former judoka, actress, and mixed martial artist.

Ronda Rousey is currently signed to WWE, where she performs for the SmackDown brand. Before signing with WWE, Ronda Rousey used to perform for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ronda Rousey inherited her name “Rowdy” from professional wrestler Roddy Piper.

In 2008, Ronda Rousey won an Olympic medal in judo by winning bronze at the Summer Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win the medal.

In 2011, Ronda Rousey began her mixed martial arts (MMA) career with King of the Cage. After this, Ronda Rousey joined Strikeforce.

As an actress, In 2011, Ronda Rousey made her television debut with the “Honoo-no Taiiku-kai TV” series. In 2014, Ronda Rousey made her film debut with “The Expendables 3” film.

Ronda Rousey acted in some movies like Entourage, Charlie’s Angels, Furious 7, and Through My Father’s Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story.

Ronda Rousey appeared in many tv shows Drunk History, Total Divas, Honoo-no Taiiku-kai TV, Saturday Night Live, Game On!, Drunk History, and more.

Ronda Rousey Age and Height

Ronda Rousey’s height is 5 feet 6 inches and Ronda Rousey’s weight is 61 kg. Ronda Rousey’s age is 36 years.

Ronda Rousey’s full name is Ronda Jean Rousey. Ronda Rousey’s birth date is 1 February 1987. Ronda Rousey was born to Ron Rousey and AnnMaria De Mars in Riverside, California, U.S.

Ronda Rousey has three siblings- Maria Burns-Ortiz, Jennifer Rousey, and Julia DeMars. Ronda Rousey did her studies at Minot State University. Ronda Rousey’s nationality is American.

Who is Ronda Rousey Husband- Travis Browne?

Ronda Rousey is a married woman. Ronda Rousey husband’s name is Travis Browne.

Travis Browne’s full name is Travis Kuualiialoha Brown. He is an American retired mixed martial artist. Travis last competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship as a heavyweight.

Travis Browne confirmed in October 2015 that he and Ronda Rousey were in a relationship. Earlier there was a rumor of them being together but after the confirmation of the couple, both got into a relationship.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne got engaged in New Zealand on 20 April 2017. A few months later, on August 28, 2017, Rhonda and Travis married in Brown’s home state of Hawaii.

On April 21, 2021, Ronda Rousey announced on her official YouTube channel that she is 4 months pregnant with her first child.

On 27th September 2021, Ronda Rousey welcomed her first child, named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne. Rhonda and Travis are still together.

