What was the Cause of Death for Ronald Rice? Explain How the Former Deputy Mayor of Newark Died

State Sen. Ronald Rice, who represented Newark and was the state’s longest-serving Black senator, died on Wednesday at 77.

How Did Ronald Rice Pass Away?

Rice, the Legislature’s longest-serving African-American, died at 77. The mayor revealed this terrible news. “I am deeply grieved to read of the loss of Senator Rice, a guy I admire, who has stood hard for the voiceless for over 36 years.

Senator Rice inspired residents of New Jersey and beyond with his wisdom, deep understanding of our history, mentorship, and devotion to advancing underserved populations, forcing fellow legislators to confront uncomfortable truths and never be afraid to be a lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Senator Rice’s family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers. “May his legacy carry on through all of us.” “He was a savage. He was the essence of justice. Essex County Democrats Chair LeRoy Jones said he was “our African-American hero.

The Cause of the Death of Ronald Rice:

Ronald Rice died at the age of 77 after months of declining health. Rice departed the position on August 31, 2022, after battling severe health difficulties. He battled cancer till his death on March 15, 2023. Rice’s colleagues and friends paid homage to her. Rice’s alma mater, Rutgers University, this year, he announced the creation of an endowed fund in his honour to aid students enrolled in the school’s criminal justice department. The university cited Rice’s support for legislation enabling towns to organise citizen review boards and his desire to study racial unfairness in the state’s criminal justice system as instances of his racial justice activism.

What was Ronald Rice’s Name?

Rice was born in the United States on December 18 1945, in Richmond, Virginia. He was a retired Newark police detective. He was a senator from 1986 until his resignation in August owing to ill health. Rice formed the Legislative Black Caucus and served as its first chair, dedicating his career to racial and social justice issues. He was also well-known for criticising New Jersey’s political boss structure. Rice often clashed with the state’s most powerful Democrats.

Education and Career of Ronald Rice:

Rice graduated from Essex County College with an A.S. in police science, John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a B.S. in administration and planning, and Rutgers University with an M.A. in criminal justice. He also attended the Rutgers School of Law—Newark, although he never graduated. He joined the Newark Police Department in 1972 and advanced to the investigator level in 1974. He earned various degrees in criminal justice.

Before standing for the Senate in 1980, He began employment at Public Service Electric & Gas. Rice became involved in politics much later. From 1966 until 1970, he was a Marine, serving roughly half of that time in Vietnam.

Political Career of Ronald Rice:

Rice became prominent in Newark, the state’s largest city, after growing up in the Jim Crow South. According to his biography, he was elected to the city council in 1982 and re-elected in 1986, 1990, and 1994. He was appointed vice mayor of Newark in 2002. Rice served in the Newark City Council for 16 years until becoming deputy mayor in 2002. (1982–1998). Since multiple office holding was not illegal in New Jersey, he could serve on both the local council and the State Senate simultaneously.

