Who was Adrian Ellingford? A jury found Marek Hecko guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Boyfriend

In a murder conviction, a chef killed an ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend while he was in bed. Last July, Adrian Ellingford, 44, was stabbed twice in the back at a property in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, Essex.

The 26-year-old Hecko was convicted of murder on Tuesday and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 26 years. According to the court, Hecko was still obsessed with Stephanie Breame, his ex-girlfriend whom he broke up with in May 2022.

Who was Adrian Ellingford?

An early morning attack in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, Essex, left Adrian Ellingford, 44, twice stabbed in the back.

After a trial lasting about three weeks, Marek Hecko of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford, was convicted of murdering Ellingford. During Hecko’s trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, the court heard how he is “pained and obsessed” over Stephanie Breame.

In May 2022, Hecko ended his relationship with Ms. Breame after about seven months of dating. He continued to message her repeatedly and searched for her name online.

A romantic relationship existed between Ms Breame and married Mr. Ellingford. She awoke in bed when he said “someone” had entered the house before collapsing with a knife in his back. At the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Who is Marek Hecko? What is his nationality?

Chelmsford Crown Court found Marek Hecko, 26, guilty of murder on March 13. The judge sentenced him to at least 26 years in prison on Tuesday, March 14. In July last year, an Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate team arrested Hecko as part of a murder investigation.

His girlfriend statement

She said that the events that took him away from us are still too difficult for me to comprehend myself, let alone explain to our boys.

My most painful and heartbreaking experience was breaking the news to them both that their beloved dad would never come home.”

Mr. Ellingford was “hardworking and caring,” and regularly volunteered for a scout troop.

A unanimous jury verdict was reached on Monday afternoon after four hours and 30 minutes of deliberation.