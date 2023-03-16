Who did Malin Akerman date? How did Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly meet?

Malin Akerman is a famous Swedish and American actress. Malin Akerman is famous for her role in the “Childrens Hospital” comedy series.

In 2022, Malin Akerman appeared in the “Slayers” and “A Week In Paradise” films.

In 1997, Malin Akerman made her acting debut with the “Earth: Final Conflict” television series.

In 2000, Malin Akerman made her film debut with “The Skulls” film.

Malin Akerman is famous for her role and work in the Childrens Hospital, The Comeback, Trophy Wife, Billions, Dollface, and more.

Malin Akerman acted in many movies, including Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Heavy Petting, Happythankyoumoreplease, The Bang Bang Club, The Giant Mechanical Man, The Numbers Station, Misconduct, The Sleepover, Chick Fight, and more.

Malin Akerman also appeared in many tv shows such as Twice in a Lifetime, The Comeback, How I Met Your Mother, Burning Love, Robot Chicken, Suburgatory, Welcome to Sweden, Sin City Saints, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Soulmates, Drunk History, and more.

How tall is Malin Akerman?

Malin Akerman’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Malin Akerman’s full name is Malin Maria Åkerman. Malin Akerman’s age is 44 years. Malin Akerman’s birth date is 12 May and birth year is 1978.

Malin Akerman was born to Pia and Magnus Åkerman. Malin Akerman’s father is a insurance broker and Malin Akerman’s mother is the daughter of aerobics teacher and part-time model.

Malin Akerman did her studies at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, North Toronto Collegiate Institute, Dante Alighieri Academy, and York University. Malin Akerman’s nationality is Swedish and American.

How many times Malin Akerman married?

Malin Akerman has been married twice. Malin Akerman got married for the second time after getting divorced from the first marriage and now she is living her life happily with her second husband.

Who is Malin Akerman Husband?

Malin Akerman’s marital status is married. Currently, Malin Akerman husband is Jack Donnelly. He is a British actor.

Malin Akerman first married Italian musician Roberto Zincone in June 2007 in Sorrento.

Malin met Roberto in 2003. Malin was lead singer in The Petalstones and Roberto was the drummer. After this, No started dating each other and got married in 2007.

In 2013, Malin gave birth to Roberto’s son, who is named Sebastian Zincone. Malin and Roberto separated in November 2013 and were divorced a month later.

Malin Akerman announced in October 2017 that she got engaged to Jack Donnelly. A year later, in December 2018, Jack Donnelly married in Tulum.

