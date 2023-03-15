UGA student Liza Burke passes away after a brain hemorrhage in Mexico

UGA student Liza Burke dies after a brain hemorrhage in Mexico. Burke was on a study abroad program in Mexico when she suffered a brain hemorrhage.

University of Georgia student Liza Burke has died following a brain hemorrhage she suffered while studying abroad in Mexico.

Burke, a fourth-year student at UGA, was participating in a study abroad program in Guanajuato, Mexico, when she was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a condition where a tangle of blood vessels in the brain ruptures and causes bleeding.

Here is what we know about the news so far.

The incident:

Burke was hospitalized in Mexico after experiencing a severe headache on February 27. She was later airlifted to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Georgia for further treatment.

Despite undergoing several surgeries to relieve the pressure on her brain, Burke passed away on March 12.

Reaction from the UGA community:

The University of Georgia community is mourning the loss of Burke. UGA President Jere W. Morehead released a statement expressing his condolences to her family and friends.

“Our entire University of Georgia community is deeply saddened by the loss of Liza Burke, and our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Burke’s life:

Burke was a fourth-year student majoring in psychology and had plans to pursue a career in counseling. She was described as a kind and compassionate person with a passion for helping others.

Fundraiser for medical expenses:

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Burke’s family with medical expenses and other costs related to her hospitalization. The page has raised over $45,000 so far.

The death of Liza Burke has come as a shock to the UGA community, who remember her as a kind and caring individual with a bright future ahead of her.

The university is offering counseling services for those who her passing may impact. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Burke’s family and friends during this difficult time.

