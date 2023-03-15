A Reporter Covering the Pamplona Massacre has Died in a Car Accident

Philippines’ CEBU (AP) — In Barangay Tampi, San Jose, Negros Oriental, on Sunday in the late afternoon, a female reporter was killed when the motorcycle she was riding was struck by a truck at the Siapo crossing. According to the Amlan Municipal Police Station report, Pegeen Maisie Manlangit Sararaa was the victim’s name, a reporter for Cebu Daily News Digital and a resident of Barangay Tuyom in Carcar City, Cebu. Nielric Gaso, a 27-year-old truck driver, was identified as the other.

The Preliminary Investigation Revealed that the Victim:

When the truck overtook another vehicle and struck the victim and her boyfriend, Niel Ian Balcobero, they were riding a motorcycle. The reporter was seriously injured and was taken to the Polymedic Hospital, where she died on Monday, March 13, 2023. The reporter was sent to Negros Oriental to cover the Pamplona massacre, which killed Governor Roel Degamo and eight other people.

The Driver has been Released:

According to Police Capt. Carlo Desano, officer-in-charge at the San Jose Police Station, the truck driver, was released from detention on Monday after the 18-hour regulatory period expired because the victim’s family filed no charges. “Na laps na siya sa regulatory period nya March 12 to nahitabo at around three o’clock the following day,” Desano explained.

Sararaa’s body was returned to her home in Purok Buongon, Tuyom, Carcar City, Cebu, on Monday. The Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) stated that the tragic death of its colleagues deeply saddens its members.

