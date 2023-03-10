What happened to Anna Buhrmann? The girl from Sacred Heart University faces a ferocious accident during skiing.

The young German hockey player met with a fatal accident while skiing. Anna Buhrmann was hospitalized. The family and her friends are praying for her.

Anna Buhrmann’s cause of death

Anna Buhrmann faced a brutal accident on March 6, 2023. The woman was skiing in Colorado with her friends. It was on Copper Mountain where this tragic accident occurred. Anna was wearing a helmet but ended up in an accident as she collided with a huge tree.

After the mountain ski patrol team arrived, she was admitted to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. The doctors had performed the 7-hour spine surgery. Anna’s spinal cord was injured so badly that it caused permanent shoulder paralysis.

There has been no clarification about whether she is still fighting for life or has died. The skiing turned out to be very dangerous for the German girl. The family and friends have been very worried about the girl’s health and have been praying for her.

Who was Anna Buhrmann?

An American citizen, Anna Buhrmann was born in Germany. On the Sacred Heart University field hockey team, she played hockey. Her compassion and motivation were evident. She enjoyed playing hockey and contributed to the team’s success. She was also a great team player, as she used to support her teammates.

Anna has suffered a lot of pain from this accident. The girl might be unable to play hockey for a long time even if she survives. The tragic accident has also set an example for people who love skiing but must be very careful. One careless ride can make their lives worse in the coming days.

Tributes for Anna Buhrmann

The brutal accident of Anne Buhrmann shocked her loved ones. Many people, including her friends, family, teammates, and professors, have expressed their views on social media. Anna was very loving and will be missed a lot by her people.

Her friends have even started to spread awareness about safety while skiing. They do not want any other person to go through the same. Even mountain skiing companies have increased security levels so people can safely enjoy skiing.

Many Sacred Heart alumni have shared their thoughts as well. The parents of Anna’s friends have also prayed for the girl and tried to raise some money for her hospital expenses. Anna met with this brutal accident at a very tender age. She has left great memories for everyone to cherish.