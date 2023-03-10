Is Lisa Kudrow still married? Who is Lisa Kudrow Husband?

Lisa Kudrow is a popular American actress, screenwriter, and producer.

Lisa Kudrow is well-recognized for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the “Friends” television series.

Lisa Kudrow has many awards, including Primetime Emmy, Satellite, American Comedy, Screen Actors Guild, and TV Guide awards.

In 1983, Lisa Kudrow made her acting debut with the “Overdrawn at the Memory Bank” film. In 1989, Lisa Kudrow made her television debut with the “Married to the Mob” series.

In 2022, Lisa Kudrow appeared in the “Better Nate Than Ever” film and “Rick and Morty” and “Celebrity Iou” television series.

Lisa Kudrow is famous for her work in HouseBroken, 25 Words or Less, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Who Do You Think You Are?, Web Therapy, ad Friends.

In 2023, Lisa Kudrow will be seen in the “Time Bandits” upcoming television series and “The Parenting” upcoming film.

Lisa Kudrow appeared in many television series such as Murder in High Places, Mad About You, Hercules, Coach, The Comeback, BoJack Horseman, Feel Good, Grace and Frankie, and more.

Lisa Kudrow also acted in many movies, including Dance with Death, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Hanging Up, All Over the Guy, Wonderland, Hotel for Dogs, Neighbors, Booksmart, Like a Boss, and more.

Courteney Cox was joined by her “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as she accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We just want to say that we’re deeply, deeply proud to know you,” Kudrow said. pic.twitter.com/kF3I637eSe — The Associated Press (@AP) March 1, 2023

How old is Lisa Kudrow?

Lisa Kudrow’s full name is Lisa Valerie Kudrow. Lisa Kudrow’s age is 59 years. Lisa Kudrow’s date of birth is 30 July 1963. Lisa Kudrow was born to Nedra Stern and Lee N. Kudrow in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Lisa Kudrow’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx. Lisa Kudrow did her studies at Portola Middle School and Taft High School. Lisa Kudrow has three siblings- Helene Marla Kudrow, David B. Kudrow, and Derrick Kudrow.

Who is Lisa Kudrow Husband?

Lisa Kudrow is a married woman. Lisa Kudrow husband’s name is Michel Stern. He is a French advertising executive.

Lisa Kudrow married Michelle Stern on May 27, 1995. Lisa Kudrow lives in Beverly Hills, California with her husband after marriage.

Lisa and Michelle also have a son named Julian Murray Stern. Lisa Kudrow is living happily with her family.

