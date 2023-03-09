Who is aviation journalist Jeff Wise And Where is He Now?

“Planes rise and fall. In “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared,” a three-part Netflix documentary series that banks, swoops, and rolls through all the options, aviation journalist Jeff Wise asserts that planes don’t disappear off the face of the earth. The documentary series concludes that none of what happened was an accident. The tragedy occurred nine years ago this week and is still a mystery.

One of the most significant anomalies in aviation history is still the 2014 disappearance. On March 8, 2014, a Boeing 777 departed Kuala Lumpur for Beijing. It vanished about 90 seconds after leaving Malaysian airspace, with all 239 passengers reportedly missing in action. After a long search, a confusing and challenging series of revelations and inquiries ensued without conclusive results. Malaysian authorities discontinued the pursuit after three years, and efforts to restart it have been unsuccessful.

Who is aviation journalist Jeff Wise?

American journalist and author Jeff Wise specialises in aviation. His main areas of interest are science, technology, aviation, and exploration. Harvard University awarded Jeff Wise a degree in evolutionary biology. After earning his degree, he lived in Hong Kong for five years, where he wrote extensively about outdoor travel in Southeast Asia, Russia, and the Middle East. He wrote the “I’ll Try Anything” column for Popular Mechanics after returning to the country, which required him to fly loops in a WWII fighter plane, scuba dive beneath Arctic ice, go through wilderness survival training, explore the utter darkness of the deep ocean, operate a tank, and spend the night in an igloo he built himself.

His publications include Men’s Health, Men’s Journal, National Geographic Adventure, Nautilus, New York, The New York Times, Popular Mechanics, Psychology Today, Slate, Time, Travel Leisure, The Huffington Post, and Bloomberg Businessweek. He is an executive producer of the Showtime documentary movie “Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee,” and appears as an on-camera aviation analyst on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. He has also appeared in documentaries on PBS, the History Channel, and the National Geographic Channel.

