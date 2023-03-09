Legendary Nollywood Performer Fadeyi Oloro has Passed Away

Being an experienced performer, Fadeyi Oloro has earned a lot of respect from his peers.

Who was Fadeyi Oloro?

Oloro, alias Ojo Arowosafe, a well-known and famous actor in Nigeria’s Nollywood film industry, has died. His stage name, Fadeyi Oloro, better knew him. According to sources, he suffered from a long-term illness and died on Tuesday. The specific circumstances of his death remain unknown and are being investigated.

He was born on September 15, 1957. For many years, he had been a renowned figure in the entertainment business, earning tremendous acclaim and affection for his work. His death has surprised his colleagues and admirers since he was well-liked and respected in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Several people have rushed to social media to offer their condolences and pay respect to the late Actor as word of his passing spreads. His death has left a vacuum in many people’s hearts, and he will be greatly missed by everybody who knew and loved him.

Obituary For Fadeyi Oloro:

Fadeyi Oloro’s death has caused widespread grief and loss in his nation and throughout the globe.

He was considered one of the most prestigious performers in his field, and his passing has undoubtedly left a giant vacuum.

Fadeyi’s excellent career and veteran status gained him much love and respect from the entertainment business and his followers and admirers. His death has been received with tributes and condolences, demonstrating his enormous influence on the lives of those he touched. Fadeyi Oloro, originally from Ekiti State, rose to prominence and popularity in the 1980s and late 1990s for his role as a herbalist in films. His distinct approach and manner won him, followers and colleagues in the entertainment world.

Last year, The PUNCH revealed that the late Actor had requested financial support from Nigerians to help with his medical expenditures. In an interview with Sunday Scoop, Fadeyi made an impassioned request for financial assistance to restore his health.

Despite getting well-wishers’ support, the ill Actor said he had not healed and needed further help. As a result, he appealed to Nigerians from all walks of life, particularly those touched by his work, to provide a helping hand. He emphasised that his appeal was just a request for assistance from anybody who could aid him in his time of need.

Fadeyi Oloro’s Professional Career:

Ojo Arowosafe, better known by his stage name Fadeyi Oloro, was a renowned Nigerian Nollywood actor and filmmaker with a long and successful career.

He was especially well-known among Yoruba cinema fans for his combative performances, often accompanied by his characteristic recital of chants and incantations. Fadeyi Oloro debuted in the acting field in 1985 and rose to prominence. His breakthrough came when he was cast in the hit television show “Arelu.”

After that, he was featured in several well-known TV series, including “Yanponyanrin.” Over his career, the veteran Actor has appeared in over 100 films, solidifying his place as one of Nigeria’s most known and popular performers.

