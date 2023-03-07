Is Maria Bartiromo Married? How long is Maria Bartiromo been married?

Maria Bartiromo is a popular American Financial journalist, news anchor, television personality, and author.

Maria Bartiromo is well-recognized as the host of “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” on Fox News Channel and “Mornings with Maria and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” on Fox Business Network.

Maria Bartiromo worked as a producer at CNN for 5 years before joining CNBC. Maria also worked on air for 20 years at CNN.

Maria used to host “Closing Bell and On the Money with Maria Bartiromo” on CNBC. As a television reporter, Maria reported live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Maria has won many awards for her shows including 2 Emmy Awards. In 2013, Maria left CNBC to become a host for Fox Corporation Channels.

As a result of the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against him – it has been reported that Rupert Murdoch is planning to fire Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeannine Pirro. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott is also reportedly set to be fired.#Resist #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/Js4uiF9IB1 — James Aymann (@AymannJames) March 3, 2023

How old is Maria Bartiromo?

Maria Bartiromo’s full name is Maria Sara Bartiromo. Maria Bartiromo’s age is 55 years. Maria Bartiromo was born to Vincent Bartiromo and Josephine Bartiromo in New York City, U.S. Maria Bartiromo’s date of birth is 11 September 1867.

Maria Bartiromo has a sister whose name is Theresa Santoro. Maria Bartiromo’s height is 5 feet 4 inches approx. Maria Bartiromo did her studies at Fontbonne Hall Academy, Long Island University, Post, and New York University.

Who is Maria Bartiromo Husband?

Maria Bartiromo is a married woman. Maria Bartiromo husband’s name is Jonathan Steinberg. By profession, He is the chief executive officer of WisdomTree Investments. Jonathan Steinberg is well known as the son of billionaire financier Saul Steinberg

Maria Bartiromo and Jonathan Steinberg first met in 1990 after their graduation. In 1991, Maria and Jonathan got married. The wedding ceremony was officiated by a rabbi at Jonathan’s home.

Maria and Jonathan live on a beach in a village in Westhampton, New York. The couple also lives in a five-story townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Maria and Jonathan have been living together for 32 years from marriage till the present time. Maria never shared the information about her children.

How much is Maria Bartiromo’s Net Worth?

Maria Bartiromo’s net worth is around $70 Million. Maria Bartiromo is the Highest Paid Anchor for Fox Business. Maria Bartiromo’s salary is around $10 million. Maria is one of the highest-paid anchors in the world. According to Wikipedia, Maria had a salary of $4 million per year at CNBC.

