Who is Mick Hucknall wife? Where did Mick Hucknall meet his wife?

Mick Hucknall is a famous British singer-songwriter.

Mick Hucknall made his international debut in the 1980s as the lead vocal and songwriter of the pop band Simply Red. Mick went on to work with the band for 25 years and sold over 50 million albums.

Mick Hucknall was described by the Australian music magazine Rhythms as “one of the truly great blue-eyed soul singers”. Q credited Mick Hucknall with having “the most eccentric voice this side of Motown”.

Mick Hucknall began his singing career in the late 1970s. Mick was a member of the band Frantic Elevators at the time. Manic Elevators released four singles with a version of “Holding Back the Years” that the band later recorded with Simply Red.

Mick Hucknall won the Music of Black Origin Awards (MOBO Awards) in 1997. Mick Hucknall was also one of the financial backers and founders of the reggae label Blood and Fire. Mick Hucknall manages the SimplyRed.com record label.

Mick Hucknall’s songs are “Happy This Christmas”, “Poverty”, “That’s How Strong My Love Is”, “Farther Up the Road”, “Money’s Too Tight (To Mention)”, “The Right Thing”, “Holding Back the Years”, “It’s Only Love”, “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye”, “A New Flame”, and more.

Mick Hucknall Age

Mick Hucknall’s age is 62 years. Mick Hucknall’s real name is Michael James Hucknall. Mick Hucknall’s birth date was 8 June 1960. Mick Hucknall was born to Reg Hucknall and Maureen Taylor in Manchester, England.

Mick Hucknall is of Irish ancestry from his mother. Mick Hucknall’s maternal grandmother was Jewish. Mick Hucknall did his studies at Audenshaw School and Tameside College, and Manchester Polytechnic’s School of Art.

Who is Mick Hucknall wife?

Mick Hucknall is a married man. Mick Hucknall wife’s name is Gabriella Wesberry. Gabriella Wesberry is an Austrian art dealer. The couple has a child whose name is Romy Hucknall.

In 2010, Mick Hucknall married his wife, Gabriella Wesbery at the 16th-century Forter Castle in Glenisla, Perthshire, Scotland. In 2007, Mick Hucknall’s wife, Gabriella, gave birth to a daughter named Romi True Hucknall.

Mick and Gabriella met in 1992 in “Milan”. They then had a brief relationship, Gabriella was tired of your wild ways. A decade later, Mike and Gabriella meet again and rekindle their romance. Mike and Gabriella moved to South West London and later married in 2010.

