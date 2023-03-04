How did Hannah Dardashti Die? Cause of Death Revealed

On March 1st, 2023, Hannah Dardashti, an experience designer at Think Company and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, tragically passed away. Her untimely death left her family and loved ones in shock. Before her passing, Hannah had already begun leaving her mark on the world. She was a dedicated and hardworking person. Continue to read.

Hannah Dardashti: Who was she?

Hannah Dardashti, who was born in 1989, died at the age of 31. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History while enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania between 2011 and 2015. After completing her studies, she spent 11 months teaching Match Corps XII: Fifth Grade Literacy at Match Charter Public School. Hannah was in charge of the lunchroom, prepared the lesson plans, and supported the students socially and emotionally. Hannah was remarkably diligent and passionate about education and changing people’s lives, as evidenced by her accomplishments alone.

How did Hannah Dardashti Die?

We recently received the devastating news that Hannah Dardashti had passed away. Over the years, Seon Kinrot’s wife and the University of Pennsylvania alumna had performed daily lunchroom duties and prepared lesson plans before each school day. They directed social-emotional activities to benefit her students. Most importantly, she volunteered at ITIM in 2014 and put much effort into changing the rabbinic laws governing marriage and personal status. Unfortunately, the cause of Hannah’s death is still unknown. But despite the overwhelming tragedy that this incident represents, we can find comfort in the knowledge that her good deeds will live on through those who were fortunate enough to see her greatness, both back then and now.

Death Notice for Hannah Dardashti:

Those who knew Hannah best adored her for her generosity and kind heart. She will be remembered for always putting others before herself and trying to make the most of every opportunity, no matter the circumstances. All those who had the pleasure of knowing her throughout her life will sincerely miss her presence.

Hannah Dardashti has received Tributes:

The passing of Hannah Dardashti has saddened ITIM. Hannah helped ITIM as a volunteer in 2014 by working to alter the rabbinical guidelines for determining personal status for marriage-related purposes. Chaos ruled because the Israeli rabbinate at the time had no rules governing who could vouch for someone’s single status. Hannah started a protracted phone campaign to draw attention to discrepancies between various marriage registrars in Israel. After Hannah passed away, we found some of her emails. Hannah’s efforts directly changed Israeli policy and made it possible for thousands of couples to get married in Israel because ITIM was able to convince the rabbinate to simplify the testifying process due to Hannah’s efforts. We are deeply saddened by Hannah Dardashti’s passing and send our sincere condolences to Seon Kinrot’s family during this trying time. We hope that knowing so many people cherished her while she was on Earth and will be cherished in their hearts always brings them some solace. We cordially invite all Penn alums and former Match Charter Public School coworkers to join us in paying tribute to her memory today. Rest in peace, sweet lady.

