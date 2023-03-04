How did Dirk Dayton die? An explanation of the cause of death

On February 23, 2023, a resident of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Dirk Dayton, died. He left behind his wife and three children. He was a great father, brother, son-in-law, cousin and boss. He died at the age of 66.

Dirk Dayton: Know more about him

He was born on 22 August 1956 in Illinois, Chicago. His parent’s name was Patrick Dayton and Charlotte Mary Robertson. He was brought up in Norristown and later joined Harrisburg’s Susquehanna High School.

He was an outstanding player in football as well. He was a scholar at that time.

He attended Florida State University on an ROTC scholarship. He took his graduation degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. He spent most of his time with wingman and his brother Steve. He was two and a half years younger than Dirk.

He settled in Harrisburg after completing his graduation. Dirk met her future wife, Mayann, 35 years ago. Both were fulfilled when he was helping a friend move into a new home. Twenty-eight years ago, they married each other.

They married each other in a small ceremony. The couple has been blessed with three children: Tres, Skylar and Skeeter. At the time of retirement of Tres, they took a ride in a long car and relaxed at home. They mutually shared a deep love and daily life.

Dirk Daytone: Cause of death

He was a beloved brother as well as a husband. This news makes his loved ones heartbroken and in mourning. Still, the exact cause of the death was unknown, and the family members did not release any information about this till now.

Dirk was a great man with a very warm personality, and he was cherished by all who knew him. He will be remembered by all his family and friends very severely. Now he may no longer be with us, but his significant impact on will touch will remain forever.

The name of his wife is MaryAnn, and he is a beloved husband. He was also a great father; he left behind his three children. He was known as “Uncle Dirk” among all his nieces and nephews. He owned a coffee shop named Daytone’s Coffee.

One of his Coffee shop employees, Hannah Bahret wrote on Facebook and remembered her boss as a great man :

My heart is so heavy. This man was much more than “my boss from the coffee shop”. So much of myself, including my work ethic and ability to build relationships with customers, has been shaped by Dirk. This describes the best parts of him so well it makes me cry.

I was 15 when I started working at Dayton’s Coffee and stayed for over 16 years. Over the years, Dirk showed up for me (and many other Dirkettes) in ways that are beyond expectation.

I love you Dirk Dayton ❤️

To Maryann Dayton— it is not lost on me that you are equally responsible for so many of my great experiences.

You are and will always continue to be a bright light in my life and I love you through and through ❤️From co-signing loans, doing our taxes, and helping us build connections for future careers, he always did what was best for us. He witnessed typical teenage girl drama, and even supported us through the not-so-typical challenges brought by life.

Social Media Tributes :

Madison Carter

I’m so sorry Hannah! This is so sad to hear. I loved serving him and his wife at the grill. 🤍

Marilyn Fravola Bahret

To our dear Hannah, you and your dear friend are in our prayers. We think a person like Dirk will live forever, but now you have so many happy memories of him and the way he was always there for you.

Ashley Reitz

What a nice tribute you wrote to this special guy ❤️ sending love. — I had to come back and edit my comment bc I just read the obituary and that was the best, most real and heart felt obit I have ever read, made me tear up!! Sounds he had a great life and was loved deeply.

