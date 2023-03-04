How did Barbara Bryant Die? The First Woman To Head the U.S Census

In Denver, Federico Pea, the mayor of the city, Barbara Bryant, the director of the Census Bureau, William Adams, and other officials attended a press conference about the 1990 census.

How did Barbara Bryant Die?

Barbara Everitt Bryant, the first woman to lead the U.S. S. census, passed away on Friday at 96. Bryant passed away in Ann Arbor, Michigan, surrounded by her family, according to Linda Bryant Valentine, one of her daughters, who confirmed the news to NPR.

Who is Barbara Bryant?

Bryant, a market researcher, oversaw the 1990 count as a George H. W. Bush appointee. W. the presidency of Bush. Beginning with the then-Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson in 1790, men had been in charge of the national head count used to determine political representation until her assignment. The current head of the Census Bureau, Robert Santos, referred to his predecessor as “a trailblazer and a champion of quality survey methods” in a blog post that was published on Friday. “. Bryant was one of only two women ever to lead the bureau, holding the director position from 1989 to 1993.

The Career of Barbara Bryant:

Bryant was a part of a “revolution” that began in the late 1980s, according to Martha Farnsworth, who led the agency as the second woman to head the bureau in the mid-1990s. Due to their familiarity with budgets, Farnsworth claims that many women were being appointed to senior managerial positions. People were suddenly looking for accountability at that time, whether in the nonprofit or governmental sectors. “.

And Bryant, who started a nearly four-decade career in survey research at 44 after raising three children, was well-prepared when she was sworn in as the director of the Census Bureau, the position she considered the pinnacle of her career. Farnsworth remarks about Bryant’s appointment to the bureau that “it was about time they had someone who was highly qualified and experienced to do a job that is a challenging job,” adding that Bryant “followed some men who did not fit that description. “.

“My husband recalls going up to our home office one day and finding the fax machine paper was all over the room because she had been sued by mayors of pretty much every big city over the undercount, which is a perennial issue in the census,” Valentine says. Following the 1990 census, many census watchers were particularly concerned about the issue of undercounting some populations. Asian Americans, Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders were all undercounted at rates higher than for white people, according to the results of a follow-up survey conducted by the bureau.

Read Also – How did Mycah Shaw Die? What was Her Cause of Death?