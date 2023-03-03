A 22-Year-Old NYPD Officer Who Died by Suicide was a Mainstay in the Staten Island Hockey Community

Colin Rossiter, What Happened to Him?

2018 Farrell graduate Rossiter was seen as a great teammate who was often enthusiastic, social, and well-liked.

I liked teaching him,” said Chris Schuler, a former Monsignor Farrell hockey coach, to Advance/SILive.com. “He was a lot of fun.” Schuler said he last saw Rossiter about a year ago when the young guy was working at a Lowe’s home improvement business on Staten Island before joining the NYPD. He was “extremely enthusiastic” and “quite helpful with a huge grin,” according to Schuler.

“The death of Police Officer Colin Rossiter has saddened the Monsignor Farrell High School community,” said Monsignor Farrell President Lou Tobacco. “Colin fully exemplified our slogan, Vir Fidelis, Loyal Man. As a student at Monsignor Farrell, Colin always went above and beyond to help his fellow students and staff, according to Tobacco. His commitment to helping others inspired him to work for the New York City Police Department. We offer prayers for Colin and his family and sincerely sympathise with them and his NYPD family, Tobacco said.

“Farrell is a brotherhood, a fraternity,” Tim Lassiter, Rossiter’s former instructor at Monsignor Farrell, told Advance/SILive.com. Lassiter remarked that he remembers Rossiter having a dry sense of humour and was not surprised that he ended up in public safety.

Who Exactly was He?

According to reports, Rossiter was assigned to the 60th Precinct in Brooklyn and joined the NYPD in 2021.

Rossiter, according to reports, was one among the police officers engaged in the November 2022 fatal shooting of Jermaine Hickson, 42, during a domestic-violence episode in Coney Island. “The death of our brother is tragic and furious,” said Patrick Lynch, President of the Police Benevolent Association. “New York City police officers are under immense stress: Not only the stress of the work but stress from The Job. Our municipal and Police officials are well aware of what has to be changed. “Unless they do, the sorrow will continue.”

Lynch outlined issues he thinks contribute to police suicides in a recent opinion essay, including the psychological weight of increased scrutiny, heavy-handed supervision, and the fear that seeking aid could jeopardise a cop’s career.

District Attorney Michael E. McMahon described the incident as “a full, horrible, awful catastrophe” on social media. “This morning, our hearts go out to this officer’s family, friends, and the NYPD family.

A Sustained Situation:

Suicides have been a problem for the NYPD in recent years. In 2019 and 2020, there was an increase in the number of police suicides in the city. The agency mandated that its officers take a suicide prevention training course. It constantly provides mental health services via the NYPD’s employee assistance unit, chaplain unit, and the Police Organization Offering Peer Support.

Rossiter is the second NYPD officer on Staten Island to commit himself in recent months. In January, Officer Steven Hernandez Hernández of the 121st Precinct was killed in an alleged leap from a flat building in Elmhurst, Queens. After Hernandez’s death, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell urged officers suffering from mental illnesses to get treatment.

