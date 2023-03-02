How did Just Fontaine die? French football legend Just Fontaine passed away at the age of 89.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Just Fontaine was known all over the world for his wonderful performance and dedication to the French national soccer team.

Who was Just Fontaine?

Just Fontaine, also known to many as Justo, was born on August 8, 1933, in the country’s Marrakech, French Morocco region.

Just as the son of a French father and his mother belonged to Spain. He was the star player in the 1958 World Cup. He scored about 13 goals in a single FIFA World Cup.

The player began his career with the USM Casablanca in his early days. He played for the club for three years, from 1950 to 1953.

He also played for Nice between 1953 and 1956. The player moved to Stade de Reims in 1956, where he played most of his career. He also had a great career in club management. Just managed PSG in the 1970s and helped the team reach the league’s first division.

He scored about 121 goals for the club, and in total, he scored about 165 goals in his club career in Ligue 1. The player helped the team win the championship in 1958 and 1960.

It was 1958’s World Cup that added to Fontaine’s career records. After playing in five world cups, the great Argentinian captain Lionel Messi matched the legend’s record.

Just Fontaine’s Cause of death

The football community has lost one of the football legends of France, Just Fontaine.

The real reason for his death has not been announced to the public. However, there are predictions that he suffered from some problems because of his age.

The famous French club Paris Saint-Germain made the news of his death public. The legend left the world yesterday, on March 1, 2023.

The family and friends of Fontaine are facing a very critical time. The news has also saddened the French football community.

Just Fontaine Obituary

He was described as “the monument of football” by the French club Paris Saint-Germain. Pele even mentioned Fontaine’s name in his 125 living football legends list.

The player made many great career records. Many clubs and his family will miss him.

Reims and PSG were two teams that were very close to the player. Both clubs have lost a legend of their club.

He had a wife named Arlette Fontaine and two children. The occasion has saddened their lives, as they lost a special and loved family member.

Social media became the platform where close friends of Fontaine and different news channels and clubs offered their condolences to the family.

The head coach of the French team even expressed his views by saying that the news saddened him, and he mentioned that his known people would miss him and that he had certain opportunities in his career to meet the legend. He even said that Justo was a very kind person.

