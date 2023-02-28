Terry Holland, Who Helped Change Virginia Basketball, Died at 80

Terry Holland, who led Virginia basketball to national prominence during his 16-year tenure as coach and afterwards had a long career as an athletic administrator, died on Monday, the university confirmed. He was 80.

Terry Holland Cause of Death:

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019, Mr Holland, 80, was recently admitted to the memory care department of the retirement home where he resided with his wife, Ann.

Terry Holland died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The death of Terry Holland has left the community in mourning.

Terry Holland, Who was He?

Former American college basketball player, and coach, Terry Holland have had other sports positions. . While playing basketball at Davidson, and Holland earned three letters.

Holland topped the country in field goal % his senior year, 1963-1964 when the Wildcats achieved their first-ever national ranking (63.1).

Profession:

On April 1, 1974, Holland was named head coach of the University of Virginia men’s basketball team. When he was the head coach at Virginia, he signed Ralph Sampson, a 7-foot-4-inch high school basketball star who went on to win three straight national college player-of-the-year titles as a Cavalier. Holland achieved a 326-173 winning record as a Cavalier, making him the most successful men’s basketball coach in Virginia history.

In 1990, Holland returned to Davidson College and became the new sports director. His efforts at Davidson helped to modernise the school’s athletic programme. Holland co-chaired the Presidential Working Group on Athletic Policy, which developed a new athletics policy that the Davidson Board of Trustees accepted in 1992.

In 1999, the Charlotte Observer named Holland one of ACC’s top 50 basketball personalities.

Terry Holland was publicly introduced as East Carolina University’s new athletics director on September 8, 2004. The task started in earnest on October 1. He was given a five-year contract of $276,000 in the first year. On June 23, 2005, Coach Holland introduced a novel method of choosing football opponents. Together with Virginia, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech, he also scheduled home and away contests against North Carolina State and North Carolina, the two most bitter rivals in the state.

According to Chancellor Ballard, Coach Holland took a new post as “Executive Assistant to the Chancellor” on Jan 11, 2006, and his contract was allegedly extended until 2011. The East Carolina University athletic director, Holland, announced his resignation on December 12 and was replaced with the title of emeritus director of athletics. Holland led the NCAA Basketball Committee in 1997.

Terry Holland Tributes:

