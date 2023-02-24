Joshua JJ Rowland, a Missing Toddler in Florida

Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy named Joshua JJ Rowland, who went missing from his home in Brooksville, located in Hernando County, Florida. The toddler’s whereabouts remain unknown despite hours of searching Thursday.

Several agencies are involved in the search for the boy. The child has been reported missing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and officers from multiple agencies have been sent to Hernando County to assist in the search.

Over 50 deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search, as well as K-9 units and drones from neighboring counties.

What happened to Joshua JJ Rowland?

Two-year-old Joshua JJ Rowland is missing from his home in Brooksville, Florida. Reportedly, JJ’s mother was asleep when the child disappeared. The child was dropped off at home around 9:45 a.m. and asleep when his parents returned to bed. Witnesses said they saw the boy playing in the yard around 11 a.m., and his mother noticed at the same time that he was missing. JJ was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and charcoal pajama pants.

He is two feet tall, has curly blond hair, weighs 35 pounds, and has pouty lips. Police in Florida issued a statewide missing child alert for JJ shortly after 6 p.m. The house’s surroundings include tall grass, bushes, dense forest, ponds, and other bodies of water. JJ’s mother searched for the boy for about an hour before calling 911. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Also Read: Tohru Okada Cause of Death – How Did he died?

Investigation for Missing Toddler

Joshua “J.J. Rowland went missing Thursday morning at his home in North Brooksville. About 50 emergency responders from neighborhood organizations searched the area around his home for several hours using horses, drones, helicopters, K-9s, and ATVs. The ground search has been called off. Trees and bushes surround the house, and aerial footage shows a nearby pond.

Sheriff Nienhuis said an extensive search has yet to find the child. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office asks area residents to search their property, including under cars, in and around buildings, and anywhere JJ may be hiding.

Detectives do not believe any of the Rowland family members “have anything to hide,” but no one has been ruled out as a suspect. The ground search ended overnight and resumed Friday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.