What is Amancio Amaro Cause of Death? A Real Madrid Legend Has Passed Away

Amancio Amaro, an absolute Madrid legend, has passed away at the age of 83.

Who is Amancio Amaro?

Between 1962 and 1976, Amancio was a member of the Real Madrid team and won a European Cup and nine La Liga championships. Between 1958 and 1962, he also played for Deportivo La Coruna, earning 42 Spain caps. Amancio played for Madrid during an incredible run of success and was known as El Brujo, which translates to The Magician. Real Madrid would like to send its sympathies and love to his wife Consuelo, his children Oscar, Belen, Amancio, Patricia, Marcos, and Claudia, as well as to his brother Juan Carlos, his grandchildren, and all of his family, friends, and loved ones. “. Thanks to Amancio’s equaliser, Madrid overcame a deficit to defeat Partizan Belgrade in the 1966 European Cup final in Brussels. In 471 appearances for Real Madrid, the forward player scored 155 goals.

Amancio Amaro Successful Career:

Amancio scored in the semi-final victory over Hungary, which aided Spain in capturing the 1964 European Championship. Amancio continued to be active at Santiago Bernabeu after he stopped playing. Before becoming the manager of Real Madrid Castilla, he first coached Madrid’s youth teams. Before becoming the first team manager later that year, Amancio led Castilla to the 1984 Segunda championship. He served as president for a year before becoming a consultant, board member, and honorary president of Real Madrid, a position he was elected to in the previous year.

Tributes to Amancio Amaro:

The La Liga champions issued the following statement on Amaro’s passing: “Real Madrid CF, its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Amancio Amaro, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the great legends of our club and world football. Amancio Amaro, 83, has passed away, according to the statement from Madrid. All Madrid supporters and football fans will remember him as one of the game’s greatest legends. “Real Madrid. Rest offers all Real Madrid supporters condolences in peace. “.

