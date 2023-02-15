Greg McMackin Dies at the Age of 77; Reason for Death and Obituary

Greg McMackin, former football coach at the University of Hawaii, died, according to his family. Let’s take a closer look at Greg McMackin and his death.

Greg McMackin, What Happened to Him?

Greg McMackin, former football coach at the University of Hawaii, died, according to his family. He was 77. McMackin has coached for almost four decades, including four seasons as the Warriors’ head coach. He was also the club’s defensive coordinator in 1999 and 2007 when the team won the WAC title.

Death Reason:

Greg McMackin heard about the death of a prominent college football coach on Tuesday night. He passed away quietly on February 14, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones and listening to his favourite music, according to the story, which is added. The precise cause of death has not yet been revealed. Since the news surfaced, friends and relatives have expressed their condolences on social media.

Gregory James McMackin, Who was He?

Gregory James McMackin was a football coach and player in the United States. 53-39-1 is his career record in college football. He worked as the defensive line coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Miami Hurricanes, and Seattle Seahawks until relocating to Hawaii in 2007.

Career Pathway:

McMackin has substantial collegiate and professional coaching experience. McMackin has coached for two National Football League teams: the Seattle Seahawks as defensive coordinator from 1995 to 1998 and the San Francisco 49ers as linebackers and assistant head coach from 2003 to 2005. He also coached for the former US Football League’s Denver Gold (USFL). McMackin rose to fame as the defensive coordinator at the University of Miami in 1993 and 1994. Miami won two Big East championships and was rated first in overall defence, scoring defence, and pass defence during his tenure.

McMackin has held defensive coordinator positions at Hawaii, Texas Tech, Miami, Navy, Utah, and Idaho, among other places. In summary, McMackin taught at Texas Tech during the first half of the spring 2007 semester.

McMackin, Hawaii’s Defensive Coordinator:

McMackin, the former defensive coordinator for the Hawaii Warriors, was one of many candidates vying for the position of head coach left vacant by June Jones. Jones resigned as head coach of the Hawaii Warriors in January to take over at SMU. McMackin was appointed head coach of the Hawaii Warriors on January 15, 2008. McMackin became the highest-paid state employee when he signed a five-year deal for $1.12 million yearly.

His predecessor, June Jones, set the previous record with an annual salary of $800,016. McMackin was banned for 30 days without pay on August 1, 2009, for using a homophobic slur during an interview.

Obituary:

Aranda, the head coach at Baylor, said of McMackin: “Without knowing him and seeing him in my life, I would not be who I am.” “Coach offered me my first chance to call plays. He helped me learn how to call plays. That’s not something you take lightly.

