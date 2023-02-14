Former Lumberjacks Football Coach Jim Mckeon Dies, Cause of Death and Obituary

Jim McKeon, the beloved head coach of the Bemidji Lumberjacks, has died. Let’s look at how Jim McKeon died and what caused his death in more detail.

What Caused Jim McKeon’s Death?

Jim McKeon, a former Lumberjacks football coach, has died. He died officially on February 9, 2023, and the news grieved many people. Jim was well-known for being a kind soul, a devoted dad, and a loving husband.

The Death of Jim McKeon.

Jim McKeon was killed in a horrible accident, according to accounts. The actual cause of death for Jim McKeon has yet to be established.

What was Jim McKeon’s Name?

Jim was recognised as one of the most generous people ever. Jim’s actions and style of life had a positive impact on many others. Coach McKeon was a beloved figure in Bemidji sports, committed to his family and players. He was often seen cheering on the athletes as they rushed onto the field before a game. He had a great attachment to his family and stressed their importance. He was also in good physical shape. In a recent post, when they were all lamenting his passing, one of his closest friends observed that he always kept his family in mind.

Jim has volunteered significantly throughout his life as co-chairman of the Paul Bunyan Chapter. The veteran BHS coach got the Butch Nash award at the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame dinner in Minneapolis in 2022. The award is given to state assistant coaches who contribute significantly to their school’s football programme and display attributes that describe “the pinnacle of the perfect assistant coach.”

McKeon was dubbed “the godfather of Bemidji football” during the award ceremony. He has been a motivator for kids at Bemidji High School for the last two decades. His loyalty to his “boys,” willingness to make sacrifices for others, and love of our sport has stood the test of time. Above all, Jim will be remembered as a great son, dedicated husband to Hayley, and incredibly loving father to Ruby, Gianna, and Rocco.

Obituary.

His pupils called him “coach” with fondness. The coach was well-known for several things, but the most prominent was his tendency to wear shorts in all weather conditions except when it was hot or freezing. Many people will mourn his passing since he will be sadly missed. His family will publish Jim McKeon’s obituary and funeral arrangements.

