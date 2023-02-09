Susana Morales, Missing Girl, found dead after six months

Susana Morales was the 16-year-old girl reported missing on the 26th of July, 2022. It has directly been six months since the report of how far missing was filed, and the investigators and police officers started their investigation in a very successful manner as they look forward to gaining proper information about what condition the girl might be in.

After two months of proper investigation, the police officers directly stated that the girl couldn’t survive so long after the missing as it was difficult for her to survive. Recently on the 8 of February 2023, after being missing for nearly six months, the girl was found dead, and the remains have been provided to the extremely sad family members.

Susana Morales Missing Details

Susana Morales was reported to be missing on the 26th of July 2022, the day when she was last spotted going outside her house; after that, there was no information available about what condition she was in, and there was no information available about that. As the missing report was directly filed, the police officers started the investigation, and a big investigation took place for the first two months. Still, there was no information available, and other Police officers stated that there was very little chance that the girl would be found alive through any means. The continuation of police officers’ investigation continued but did not have any work.

Investigation Details of Susana Morales

Susana Morales when to be missing on the 26th of July 2022, and as there was no information available related to the police officers, there was a very high chance that the police officers went on to continue their investigation in a very successful manner. Still, as the investigation was not working very well, the police officer directly decided that they needed to find the dead bodies themselves. The information provided by the police officers related to the Death was true, as the girl’s dead body was received on the 8th of February, 2023. After a proper investigation and examination of the body, it was 100 over to the family members for the funeral and death rights.

The dead body of Susana Morales

Susana Morales has been missing since the 26th of July 2023, and as the missing report was filed, the investigation of the missing started. Still, there was no information about that case, and the police officer did not gain any information about the overall case. Recently, on the 8th of February 2023, the girl’s dead body was found. The 16-year-old girl was directly killed, and the dead body was thrown at a very different location. Presently the police officers are going to investigate related to the murder as the family members need to gain information about the murder as well.

Details of the case

There have been no details available about the entire case as the police officers have not provided any details about the overall case in any media and in front of any social reporter, so the information about the case is not available and in what condition the girl was found was also not revealed. The police officers have also got a very difficult job now investigating a murder as the modern happened around six months back, and it is very difficult for the police to investigate related to the murder in what condition the murder happened and who was related to it. The offices initially thought it to be a kidnapping case, but later on, as it turned out to be a murder, the investigation about that would get difficult.

