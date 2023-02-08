Is Denise Van Outen in a relationship? Why did Lee Mead split with Denise Van Outen?

Denise Van Outen is a profssional English actress, dancer, singer, and presenter.

Denise participated in the BBC One dancing show Strictly Come Dancing and finished as the runner-up. Denise presented as the presenter of the show “The Big Breakfast”. In 2002, Denise played as Roxy Hart in the musical Chicago.

Dennis is also a judge on Born to Shine in 2011, Any Dream Will Do in 2007 and Ireland’s Got Talent. In 2022, Dennis appeared in the television series “Secrets of the Middle Aisle (w/t)” and “The Big Nasty Show”.

What age is Denise Van Outen?

Denise Van Outen’s age is 48 years. Denise Van Outen’s birth name is Denise Kathleen Outen. Denise Van Outen’s birth date is 27 May 1974. Denise Van Outen was born to Ted Outen and Kathleen Outen in Basildon, Essex, England. Denise did her studies at Sylvia Young Theatre School.

What was Denise Van Outen famous for?

Denise Van Outen is famous for Matalan Presents: The Show (2016–present), Steph’s Packed Lunch (2020–present), Celebrity Gogglebox (2019– present), and The Only Way Is Essex (2010—present).

As a singer, Denise Van Outen released some songs like Tell Me On a Sunday, “Especially for You”, “On My Own”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, and “From New York to L.A.”.

Who was Denise Van Outen’s Husband?

The marital status of Denise Van Outen is Divorced. The name of Denise Van Outen’s husband is Lee Mead. He is the winner of Any Dream Will Do.

Dennis married Lee in 2009 but they separated in 2013 and got a divorce in 2015. Dennis and Lee have a daughter, Betsy Mead, born in 2010.

Who is Denise Van Outen Boyfriend?

Actress Denise Van Outen was in a relationship with Jamiroquai lead singer Jay before marrying Lee Mead. Denise started dating Jay in 1998 and shortly after, Denise and Jay got engaged but separated in 2001.

The Jamiroquai album “A Funk Odyssey” was about the breakup of Dennis and Kay.

Denise had been in a relationship with commodities trader Eddie Boxshall since July 2014, following her split from her husband, Lee. Denise and her boyfriend live together in Chelmsford. In January 2022, Denise ended her nearly 8-year relationship with Eddie Boxshall.

According to the reports, Denise Van Outen is in a new relationship now. The name of Denise Van Outen boyfriend is Jimmy Barba. Denise Van Bahr has not yet confirmed her relationship with Jimmy Barba.

