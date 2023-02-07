The outbound Holland Tunnel will be closed overnight starting Sunday

If you are planning late-night drives from New York City to New Jersey, so forgot the Holland Tunnel for the following years till 2025. Because the New Jersey bound tube will be all set to overnight closure, starting Feb 5.

The closed-off timeing scheduled from 11 pm to 5:30 am, Sunday to Friday six nights a week. There are no planned closures for Saturday nights.

The closure will be expected till 2025 according to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The Port Authority explained behind the closure that the part of tunnel 1.6 miles is so long as well as due to Superstorm Sandy there was always Crucial repairs on damge were contiuning on the tunnel.

Thirty million gallons of brackish water entered the tunnel through New Jersey portals in 2012 according to the agency.

Due to this, many parts of tunnel are still damaged including rails, curb drainage, structural steel, fiber optic cables, pump rooms, corroded lighting, elevator parts, communication system, safety walks and many more.

There is no schedule planned for the Saturday night. The alternate Port Authority recommends using the George Washington Bridge in Upper Manhattan or Lincoln Tunnel if you plan to Hudson or Essex Counties to get to NJ. You can use the Verrazzano- Narrows Bridge to Goethals, Bayonne bridges, or the Outerbridge Crossing to access Staten Island or southern New Jersey.

As those repairs close, the suspension of nightly New York-bound traffic will end on Feb 4.

Schedule:

Sunday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Monday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Thursday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Friday nights 11:59 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Saturday nights – no scheduled closures

