Is Ruben Studdard still married? Who is Ruben Studdard Wife?

Ruben Studdard is a German-American actor as well as a singer. Ruben is famous as the winner of American Idol’s second season.

Ruben Studdard received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his recording of “Superstar”.

Following American Idol, Reuben Studdard released seven studio albums, including the soulful, best-selling gospel follow-up, platinum-selling debut, I Need an Angel.

Reuben is famous for “Change Me”, “Flying Without Wings” and “Sorry 2004”. In 2013, Reuben appeared as a contestant on the fifteenth season of “The Biggest Loser” weight loss competition show.

Reuben then signed with Verve Records. In December 2018, Reuben debuted at the Imperial Theater in Reuben & Clay’s first annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show.

Who is Ruben Studdard Wife?

Ruben Studdard’s marital status is divorced. Ruben Studdard wife’s name is Surata Zuri McCants.

Ruben Studdard’s face Zuri McCants met in October 2006, when I signed CDs at a Wal-Mart in Atlanta. On June 28, 2008, Reuben Studdard married Surta Zuri McCants in a small, private ceremony in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

After three years of marriage, on 16 November 2011, Ruben’s lawyer announced that Ruben and Surat Juri were in the process of divorcing. Ruben and Surta Zuri got divorced in April 2012, which got finalized.

How much is the Ruben Studdard’s net worth?

Ruben Studdard has a net worth of around $4 million. Ruben earned his money from his singing and acting. Ruben released many songs and won awards. Ruben is living his life in a normal way. They have all the facilities that every human being should have.

Ruben Studdard Latest Songs

Ruben Studdard made his singing career in 2007 with the “Soulful” studio album. In 2010, Ruben released ” Playlist: The Very Best of Ruben Studdard” Compilation album.

In 2003, Ruben made his single debut with the the “Flying Without Wings”.

Ruben Studdard’s latest songs are “Love, Love, Love”, “June 28th (I’m Single)”, “Together”, “Don’t Make ‘Em Like U No More”, Ruben Sings Luther, Unconditional Love, and more.

Ruben Studdard appeared in some movies All of Us (2005), Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004), Eve (2006), The Perfect Gift (2011), One on One (2004), Lifted (2011), and more.

