Is Ramy Youssef in a relationship? Who is Ramy Youssef Girlfriend?

Ramy Youssef is a famous American standup comedian, actor, director, and writer. Rami is of Egyptian descent. Ramy Youssef is famous for his role as Ramy Hassan in the Ramy (2019–present) Hulu comedy series.

For this, Rami was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy as well as a Peabody Award in 2020.

Ramy was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

How old is Ramy Youssef?

Ramy Youssef was born to his parents on 26 March 1991. Ramy Youssef’s age is 31 years. Ramy Youssef is from New York City, New York, U.S. Ramy Youssef’s parents are Egyptian, and they were raised in New Jersey.

Ramy Youssef did his school at Rutherford High School and graduated from Rutgers University, Newark. Ramy Youssef’s nationality is American.

Who is Ramy Youssef Girlfriend?

Ramy Youssef is an unmarried person. As per the reports, Ramy Youssef is not in a relationship with anyone right now. A few years back, Ramy Youssef was in a relationship with Maia Mitchell from 2012 to 2014. After this, Ramy never shared any information about his love life.

How many movies and tv shows did Ramy Youssef act in?

Ramy Youssef made his acting debut in 2012 with the See Dad Run” television series as Kevin Kostner. In 2016, Ramy made his film debut with the “Why Him?” as Coder in Kitchen.

In 2022, Ramy worked on the “Mo” (Netflix TV show) as a Co-creator. From 2019 to the present, Ramy appeared in the “Ramy” television series as Ramy Hassan.

Ramy Youssef will be seen in the “Hump” and “Poor Things” upcoming films.

Ramy acted in some movies and tv series like Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Mr. Robot, Ramy Youssef: Feelings, and more.

