Who is Tammy Knickerbocker’s Daughter? Lindsey Knickerbocker, Got Arrested

Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of reality TV star Tammy Knickerbocker, was arrested in Arkansas on February 12, 2022. According to West Memphis Police, the 33-year-old lady was stopped by a patrolling officer because her licence plate light was out in the parking lot of Motel 6 on Ingram Boulevard shortly before 11.30 p.m. Officers discovered 0.4 grammes of meth, over $2,000 in counterfeit money, two forged checks, and a device capable of printing additional checks when they searched her car. Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen confirmed Lindsey Knickerbocker’s identity on Facebook.

What Happened?

Officers from the West Memphis Police Department arrested Lindsey Knickerbocker, daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tammy Knickerbocker, after pulling her over in the middle of the night. Tammy hasn’t been seen much on Bravo since she departed from the Real Housewives programme in 2007. On the other hand, her daughter Lindsey has previously made news for her run-ins with the authorities. Lindsey’s run-ins with the law started in 2013 when she was detained for allegedly driving under the influence. Lindsey was sentenced to three years of probation after fleeing the scene and having an altercation with an officer.

Why Tammy Knickerbocker’s Daughter Got Arrested?

Lindsey’s arrest on February 12 was initially reported by local Arkansas news stations KNWA and WREG. Authorities pulled her over at Motel 6 because her licence plate light was not turned on. Lindsey’s position worsened when officers allegedly discovered 0.4 grammes of meth in her car. Lindey was also found to have a lot of drugs, leading to her arrest for various offences. As if things couldn’t get much worse, $2,500 in counterfeit cash was discovered during the search. Lindsey was charged with forgery due to the forgery checks and printer confiscated that night.

Lindsey is currently on a $25,500 bond for her charges at the Crittenden County Jail, with her court date expected to be March 31. While he could find her identity through Facebook, Sherrif Mike Allen only realised Lindsey’s relation to a Bravo star when the press contacted him about her arrest. He wept in a statement about how devastating the visible changes Lindsey underwent from who she was in the social media images he saw of her throughout his inquiry.

