Who is Devin Booker Supermodel Girlfriend?

Kendall Jenner is an American supermodel, media personality, and socialite. She dated Devin Booker, an NBA basketball player for the Phoenix Suns, for two years. She became well known because of the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

On November 30, 2022, she is back in the news because pictures of her parking her car in a handicapped spot before going to a Pilates class went viral. So, after seeing the post, people are calling her insensitive and spoiled.

Next, Jenner was in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for BOSS. She also went to the Met Gala in 2022 with her sisters and mother.

So, since April 2020, the couple has given fans many cute moments, like Kendall kissing Booker after a game, even though they tried to keep their relationship private.

Born to Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner as Kendall Nicole Jenner (now Caitlyn). Jenner was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 3, 1995.

But Kendall and The Kardashians, her younger sister and half-siblings, grew up in Calabasas.

Kendall has a younger sister named Kylie, with whom she grew up. Kylie is also an actress, a model, and a TV star.

The Californian was given the middle name Nicole to honour her mother’s best friend, Nicole Brown, who was killed just before Kendall was born.

Kendall also has eight older half-siblings: Burt, Brandon, Brody, and Casey Jenner from Caitlyn’s side, and Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Bob Kardashian from Kris’s side.

When it comes to schooling, Jenner went to Sierra Canyon School. But later, she stopped going to school and started homeschooling so she could start a career as a model.

Kendall started homeschooling when she was 14 and finished when she was 14.

Kendall Jenner is a beautiful woman who is a supermodel. She will be 20 years old in 2023. Kendall is a model, so she is tall and keeps her body in good shape.

She is 178 centimetres tall and weighs 59 kilogrammes (130 lbs).

She has come a long way since she started modelling when she was young. She is now a supermodel.

Kendall’s career as a model began when Wilhelmina Models signed her on July 12, 2009. She was 13 at the time. Wilhemina asked Nick Saglimbeni, who is a cinematographer, to shoot Jenner’s portfolio shoot and run it.

In the same way, her first job as a model was for the fast-fashion brand Forever 21 in December 2009 and January 2010. She was part of the Rocker Babes’ campaign with a Twist. The same year, Kendall was in a Teen Vogue Snapshot.

