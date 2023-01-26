David Mobley Found Dead After He Goes Missing: What Happened?

Sallisaw police are looking for David Mobley. Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued a “Silver Alert” for David Mobley, 75, who was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, at about 4:30 p.m. on January 20th. It has now been verified that he was the victim of a Sequoyah County car accident. Let’s take a closer look at what occurred to David Mobley, 75, of Oklahoma.

Mr David Mobley’s Explanation of the missing case

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a “Silver Alert” for David Mobley, 75. Mobley was last seen leaving the VA facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas, at about 4:30 p.m. on January 20. According to police, Mobley has dementia, diabetes, depression, anxiety, and a brain injury. In addition, he rides a red 2011 Dodge R1500 pickup with the OK Tag 2516GT. OHP authorities activated the warning on behalf of the Sallisaw Police Department and are asked that anybody who sees David Mobley or his vehicle immediately phone the Sallisaw Police Department or 9-1-1.

David Mobley Found Dead: What Happened?

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victim of a tragic Sequoyah County crash was the subject of a recent Silver Alert (OHP). According to a Silver Alert issued on January 21, David Mobley, 75, of Sallisaw, was last seen leaving a Veterans Affairs clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in the afternoon of January 20.

A truck heading west on I-40 allegedly rear-ended another vehicle. The car hit a cable barrier and down it for about 360 feet before stopping after going off the road to the left. The car quickly caught fire and burned completely. According to the OHP, the truck driver died on the scene. On January 24, the Medical Examiner identified the truck’s driver. According to OHP, Mobley was the truck’s driver. The Silver Alert was cancelled on January 24.

