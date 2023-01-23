Truth about the American Model Claire Bridges’ Death Rumors

Claire Bridges, a 22-year-old model who became well-known for having both her legs amputated due to complications from COVID-19, is once again making headlines on social media due to rumors of her death.

Despite her passing last year as a result of complications from the virus, her name is currently being widely discussed among the public.

Who is Claire Bridges?

Carolyn Claire Bridges, born in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a 22-year-old American model and social media influencer.

She has been recognized for her resilience in the face of adversity. She was born in 2001 and has heart problems, which put her at a higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

Although she had been vaccinated, the virus still infected her and she ended up having both her legs amputated due to complications.

As part of her survival efforts, both of her legs were amputated during the two months she fought for her life.

Bridges’ family is raising money through GoFundMe to aid her recovery.

Furthermore, she had rhabdomyolysis, cyanotic myocarditis, mild pneumonia, and acidosis caused by covid-19. When her heart stopped, her ICU team had to resuscitate her, even though she was on life support.

She was eventually saved, but her legs could not be saved, so they had to be amputated.

Claire Bridges’ Health Complications:

Claire Bridges is a young woman born with heart problems. She was at greater risk of serious complications if she contracted COVID-19.

In spite of getting vaccinated, she contracted the virus and was diagnosed with multiple health problems.

There are reports that the vaccine may have worsened her condition, but this has not been confirmed.

As a result of COVID-19, she developed myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis, acidosis, mild pneumonia, and cyanosis, among other complications.

As a result of her severe condition, she was placed on life support in the ICU, but her heart stopped functioning and resuscitation was necessary.

Her life was saved, but the damage to both of her legs was too extensive. In order to prevent further danger to her health, both legs were amputated.

Current Health Situation – Is She Dead or Alive:

There have been rumors circulating that Claire Bridges, a 22-year-old model, passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

However, there has been no official confirmation from her family or friends. This suggests that the model is still alive and receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Despite the circulating rumors, Claire is currently fighting for her life in a hospital and in need of support and prayers.

To help with the expenses of her private treatment, her family has organized a fundraiser to raise money for her recovery.



