Former A’s star and World Series champion Sal Bando died at the age of 78.

Sal Bando, has died at the age of 78. Sal Bando died Friday in Wisconsin after battling cancer for five years. In a statement released on Saturday, the Bando family announced the news of Passing Sal Bando.

In a statement, the Bando family said Sal Bando, who lost his fight after battling with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, sons Sal Jr., Sonny, and Stef, and his fans who mourn his passing.”

Who was Sal Bando?

On February 13, 1944, he was born in Cleveland, Ohio (1977–81). During the game, he threw and batted with his right hand. Under Bobby Winkles’ guidance, he played college baseball at Arizona State.

During his time at Warrensville Heights High School, Bando played baseball, football, basketball and track.

As a college baseball player, he played for Arizona State University where he played under coach Bobby Winkles. The College World Series named him Most Outstanding Player in 1965.

Sal Bando Career:

In the 1965 MLB draft, Kansas City Athletics selected Bando in the sixth round. His MLB debut was in 1966 with the Athletics. Bando was named captain of the team on May 30, 1969 by manager Hank Bauer. From 1971 to 1975, during the “Swingin’ A’s” era, Bando collected 64 extra-base hits, 32 doubles, and 295 total bases.

A total of 1,896 games played, 3,720 assists, and 345 double plays rank him among the top five players of his position at retirement.

During his 16-year career, Bando batted 254 with 242 home runs and 1,039 RBIs, while playing in 2,019 games.

He was free to sign a new contract after the 1976 season. With the Milwaukee Brewers, he signed a five-year, $1.5 million contract. After the 1981 season, he announced he would retire from baseball.

Sal Bando cause of death:

In the 1970s, Bando captained Oakland Athletics teams to three straight world championships. As a result of cancer, he died Friday night at the age of 78 in Wisconsin.

As a four-time All-Star third baseman, he led the Athletics to World Series titles in 1972 and 1974.

Bando was the general manager of the Brewers from 1991 to 1999 and a broadcaster from 1999 to the present.

In 2014, he was inducted into the Wall of Honor. Sadly, Brewer fans have lost a former third baseman and general manager. Milwaukee fans and family expressed their condolences on social media.

