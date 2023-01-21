Are Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow Dating?

Kyle Kuzma is one of the Washington Wizards’ most accomplished scorers, who the team relies heavily on. In addition to trying to make a name for himself in a franchise with many other prospects, the 27-year-old has been in the gossip surrounding his relationship with model Winnie Harlow. It was reported that the couple split in August 2021 after their 16-month relationship and the reason for their breakup is still unclear.

According to TMZ, the couple gave their relationship another chance after their breakup 6 months ago and supermodel Winnie Harlow shared some photos of her on Dec. 23, 2021 with a man grabbing her waist. Fans were quick to point out that his hands belonged to Kyle Kuzma as he has a number of tattoos on his hands.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow Dating History and Timeline

Winnie explained how Kyle Kuzma messaged her directly on Instagram to “take her picture.” She said: “I got a DM from my boyfriend a year ago and never saw him. A year later in his late 40’s he DMed me again and posted a picture of me in outfit. I said, ‘Oh, hi.'”

But after dating for almost over a year, rumors of their split spread when they were spotted celebrating their birthdays separately in Miami. Winnie and Kuzma’s first relationship ended when he was traded to the Washington Wizards and it was predicted that the couple would not wish to pursue a long-distance relationship since Winnie lives in Los Angeles and has to work as a model. to be in California.

The star-studded couple have many memories together before their first split. In July, when Kuzma turned 26, Winnie wrote her a special message on Instagram.

The model, who also dated Lewis Hamilton, wrote, “Baby it’s your day so enjoy!!! I love you so much no one can ever put out your fire!” could be seen when Winnie celebrated her birthday the same month. Kyle Kuzma shared a message for her with the caption “More Life”.

The power couple is now together again, and we wish them well in the future while hoping that distance is no longer an issue in their healthy relationship.

Who is Kylie Kuzma?

American professional basketball player Kyle Alexander Kuzma (born July 24, 1995) plays for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He represented the Utah Utes in college basketball, and as a junior, he was selected to the Pac-12 All-Conference First Team for the 2016–17 season.Kuzma was selected 27th overall in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. He previously won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, traded to the Wizards in 2021.

