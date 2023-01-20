How did Luis Q. Barroso die? Theatre Actor And Director Died At 78

Luis Q. Barroso, a multi-award-winning actor, director, producer, and NOLA theatrical star, died at age 78. In detail, let’s look at how Luis Q. Barroso died and what caused his death.

How did Luis Q. Barroso die?

Luis Q. Barroso, a theatrical veteran who worked behind the scenes and in front of the camera in various local productions for decades, died on Monday at his Bywater home. He was 78. NOLA Voice Theatre shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook. We regret to notify you that Mr Luis Q. Barroso has died. Luis Q. Barroso was thought to have a pleasant personality. Given the current news, many people must be curious about Luis Q. Barroso’s cause of death. The actual cause of death for Luis Q. Barroso has not yet been revealed.

Who is Luis Q. Barroso?

Luis Q. Barroso was a well-known actor, producer, and director. He was born in Havana and relocated to Florida with his family in 1955. He discovered his interest in acting at Miami Jackson High School and was offered a full scholarship to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. He relocated to New Orleans after Tulane University offered him a full scholarship for their master of fine arts directing programme. Barroso never got a master’s degree despite enrolling in graduate programmes at Tulane and UNO.

In 2002, he was named temporary artistic director of the DRAMA! Theatre Company. He also devised shows for conferences that provided industrial entertainment under the name LUQBAR Productions, and he directed a production for the Italian Village at the 1984 World’s Fair. Mr Barroso was the artistic director and co-creator of the famed Children’s Corner theatre at Le Petit Theatre in the 1970s.

Achievements of Luis Q. Barroso:

The New Orleans Arts Council and the New Orleans Music and Drama Foundation both recognised Barroso. He received an Award at the 2013 Big Easy Awards ceremony. He last appeared on stage in 2017 to celebrate Summer Lyric’s 50th anniversary. Despite his years of experience and awards, he has never outgrown the thrill of performing in front of a live audience. Cuthbert spoke about his role as Mr Muchnik, who experiences a dreadful fate in “Little Shop of Horrors,” in a 2004 interview.

