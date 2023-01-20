Anton Walkes, a former defender for Tottenham and Portsmouth, passed away at 25.

Anton Walkes Cause of Death:

According to our investigation, Walkes was murdered in a watercraft accident on 19 January 2023 in Miami, Florida, where Charlotte FC was holding a 12-day training camp. A London soccer player was discovered unresponsive and died despite undergoing CPR. He was 25. He was born to Jamaican parents on 8 February 1997 in the London Borough of Lewisham.

Who is Anton Charles Walkes:

On 8 February 1997, he was born. He was a professional footballer from England who played as a defender or midfielder. Walkes began his club career at Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, where he made one League Cup appearance. He was loaned to Atlanta United in 2017. His loan was extended in August until the end of the 2017 season. Walkes was subsequently loaned to League One club Portsmouth for the 2017-18 season before being signed permanently by Portsmouth in July 2018. He stayed at Portsmouth for two more seasons, winning the EFL Trophy in 2019, before returning to Atlanta United in January 2020. Charlotte FC acquired him in 2022, and he played for them up until his passing in 2023.

Club Career:

Tottenham Hotspur:

Walkes began his career with Tottenham Hotspur, joining the club in July 2013. On 21 September 2016, he made his first team debut against Gillingham in the EFL Cup, entering as a substitute in the 80th minute of a 5-0 triumph. Walkes appeared three times as captain in the UEFA Youth League group stage, including twice against Bayer Leverkusen. The following year, on 27 September 2017, he signed a two-year contract extension with the club, keeping him until 2019. After his loan spell at Atlanta United, Walkes returned briefly to the reserve side before being loaned out again.

Portsmouth:

On 29 January 2018, Walkes completed a loan deal with EFL League One team Portsmouth. On 3 February, he scored on his debut in a 2-2 draw against Doncaster Rovers. Since making his debut for the club, he has established himself as a starting right-back. This lasted until early April when he sustained a hamstring injury and was forced to sit out the balance of the season. He appeared in 12 games on loan and scored once before returning to his original club.

Portsmouth confirmed on 18 July 2018 that they had signed Walkes to a two-year contract with an option for a third year for an unknown amount. On 31 March 2019, he was part of the team that won the 2019 EFL Trophy Last, replacing Ben Close for the final seven minutes before a penalty shootout triumph over Sunderland.

Atlanta United FC:

Walkes returned to Major League Soccer team Atlanta United on 9 January 2020, three seasons after his loan with the club. On 18 February, he made his club debut against Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League, starting in a 1-1 tie.

Charlotte FC:

Charlotte FC picked Walkes in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft on 14 December 2021. During the club’s maiden season, he made 23 appearances, starting 21.

Personal Life and Death:

Born in London, Walkes was of Jamaican descent. In November 2018, Walkes pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, being fined and receiving a sentence of 120 hours of community service. Walkes and his partner, Alexis, have a daughter. On 18 January 2023, Walkes was in Miami, where Charlotte FC held a twelve-day training camp. At around 3 p.m. Eastern Time, he was injured in a two-boat collision near Miami Marine Stadium. He was rushed to the hospital, where the following day, at 25, he passed away from his wounds. His MLS Club, Charlotte FC, announced this in a statement shared via social media.

