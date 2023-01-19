How Julie Wilcox Died? 13News Now Meteorologist Died After Illness

Julie Wilcox Obituary & Death Notice – A dear and longtime friend of 13News Now, as well as a previous team member, has died. He has been a friend for quite some time. On behalf of everyone at 13News Now, I’d like to express my heartfelt sympathies to Julie Wilcox’s family, friends, and coworkers in the aftermath of her demise. Everyone on our team held her in high regard and esteem. She fought her sickness with great fortitude but succumbed to it on Wednesday and died.

Who is Julie Wilcox?

Julie’s exit from 13News Now, where she had worked for twelve years before that year, began in 2014. She had been with the company for twelve years before that year. Her most recent position was a reporter and anchor at WNYT in Albany, New York, before joining WVEC. Her most recent work before joining WVEC was at WNYT. WVEC was her prior workplace. She was employed there for a time. She was devoted to the SPCA and assisted many animals in the Hampton Roads area in finding new homes where they could live peacefully. She was able to accomplish this because she was sympathetic and caring. Julie was the only other member of her family to survive the entire event; her father and brother were the only survivors.

How Julie Wilcox Died?

Funeral Services to Julie Wilcox:

Their financial donations to the project made this feat possible. The funeral will be held in the afternoon, starting at 3:30 and lasting until 5:30, followed by evening services beginning at 7:00 and lasting until 9:00. The church will be used for the services. The funeral service, which will take the form of a Mass of Christian Burial and will take place on Friday at midnight, will be held in remembrance of the departed.

